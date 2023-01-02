comes a The new year and ours Hopes are renewed. We get together, celebrate and toast what’s to come. And also, goodbye to what will go away, both good and bad.

So, we definitely celebrate Game 2022 east December 31st And you are welcome 2023 Surrounded by joy, love and – why not – some rituals.

Yes, at this time of year we all get a little flirty superstitious And do our best for Attracting the best for the next 365 days.



One of the most popular traditions is eating 12 grapes in one minute at midnight. Image: shutterstock.

In this sense, one of the most popular traditions is eating 12 grapes In a minute at midnight. Each of them represents a month of the year, and when eating it, we must make a wish. Here’s a way to say what The goals we want to achieve at the beginning of the year.

To find out what and how to order it, the site vanguardia.com.mx Leave us a guide.

What are the 12 New Year’s wishes and how do you request them?

January 1 – love. It feels so widespread that we must clearly ask for what we want. we could meet someone if we were alone (always making it clear that it’s good love); foster passion with the partner we already have; stimulating the bond with our family; Or strengthen relationships with friends and co-workers.

2 – February – changes. This is the request that corresponds to the renewal in the area of ​​interest to us. All changes are good and involve learning, experiences, and hopes with the intent of changing unpleasant actions or situations.

March 3 – Peace. It is important that we seek peace for ourselves, for those around us, and for the world in general. In this way, we can live in true happiness.



Love, peace and well-being are some of the wishes we should ask for on December 31st. Illustration photo by Shutterstock.

4-April – health. This is a desire that involves physical and emotional health. It is essential to hope with conviction that any disease or condition that is detrimental to our health and the health of our loved ones will be removed. It’s also a good time to decide to change bad habits.

May 5 – happiness. Being happy, in this case, consists of knowing how to recognize and live to the fullest all moments of life. Therefore, it is important that we ask with faith that our thoughts are positive.

June 6 – Share. Participation is a fundamental value that we must not forget. Being generous and humble will give us spiritual satisfaction.

July 7 – Hope. You should never lose it. Hope is what keeps us alive and wanting things done. That is why it is important to always want to have it.

August 8 – Respect. This eighth grape symbolizes our desire to maintain the value of respect for ourselves and the people around us. So that we can develop happily and peacefully.

September 9 – Serenity. This is the desire to know how to maintain serenity and balance in the face of any problematic situation that comes our way. It is to ask despair and stress to get away from us and, in this way, to be able to think and find the best solution to problems.



Serenity and respect are two requests that cannot be missed. Shutterstock Pictures.

October 10 – Communication. He is It is very important to have a good ability to communicate. In this way, we will avoid problems and misunderstandings that can complicate our lives.

November 11 – Balance. It is important to seek balance in all areas: on the physical, emotional and material levels. This desire is generally related to money, work and projects that we want to start.

December 12 – personal and personal desire. This is our most intimate desire. It is something we only know and this is the moment we ask for it in faith.

Source: Vanguardia.com.mx

