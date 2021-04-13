What are the best places in the world to see the stars? – Life sciences

Light pollution is a growing problem for sky observation in most parts of the world. Not surprisingly, there are more and more organizations dedicated to defending the right, enshrined by UNESCO, to enjoy a free and clear sky of contemplation.

One such organization is Starlight, which is responsible for certifying tourist destinations with the best atmospheres for astronomical observation.

Since Starlight is the Spanish language, most places are on the Iberian Peninsula. However, there are other countries in countries such as Chile and Canada. Additionally, one of the destinations is located in Colombia.

Paradise Mountains and Montsant (Catalonia).

Sierra del Segura (simplex)

Sierra de Alcaraz and Campo de Montiel (simplex)

Moras (Galicia)

Dark Sky Val do Toa (Portugal)

Fuencalente de la Palma (Canary Islands)

Sierra de brassin (Aragon)

Alcudia Valley and Sierra Madrona (Castilla-La Mancha)

Tatacoa desert (Colombia)

Acentejo massacre (Canary Islands)

Villages of Dark Sky Chest (Portugal)

Menorca (Balearic Islands).

Alto Turia (Valencian Community)

Quincas Mineras (Aragonese)

Aigüestortes I Estany de Sant Maurici National Park (Catalonia)

Morel Figo (Castilla Leon)

Gran Canaria (Canary Islands)

Serranía de Cuenca (Castilla La Mancha)

Roncal Valley (Navarra)

Javalamper rodar region (Aragonese)

Monfragüe (Extremadura)

National Park of the Atlantic Islands of Galicia

Treveinka (Galicia)

Banba Joya (Antofagasta – Chile)

Desert Hand (antofagasta-chil)

Alto Loa (Antofagasta – Chile)

Akkadian skies and mikmac lands (Nova Scotia – Canada)

Sierra Sur de Jean

Sierra Morena Andalusia

El Teide (Tenerife)

Northern Gridos

Montsik

Granadella de Abona (Tenerife)

Valles de Leza, Jubera, Cidacos, and Alhama Biosphere Reserve (La Rioja)

Sift

Dark Sky Alqueva (Portugal)

