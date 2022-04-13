What are the top 10 companies to work for in the US in 2022 according to Fortune | USA | United States | USA | United States | nnda-nnlt | Economie

What are the best companies to work for in the US? The Business Magazine luck Publish a list of the 100 best companies to work for in the country, taking into account the best benefits and well-established company culture.

The magazine has been in existence for 25 years thanks to its partner Great Place to Work, which included 800,000 contract employees. Fortune asserts that in a quarter of a century, the work has never been more complex than it has been in two years of the pandemic.

“Although COVID-19 has forever changed the way we work, the best companies are stepping up to support their employees as they navigate uncharted territory.”Highlights.

What are the top 10 companies to work for in the United States?

These are the companies that top the list of the 100 best places to work in the northeastern country in 2022, according to a study by Fortune magazine.

Cisco Systems: Information and technology company, headquartered in San Jose, California. Hilton: A company dedicated for years to hospitality service. Wegmans Food Markets: Dedicated to retail food, headquartered in Rochester, New York. Selling power: is a software company. NVIDIA Corporation: technology company. Accenture: A service company based in New York. Missile companies: A company dedicated to financial and insurance services. American Express: Well-known insurance and financial services company. David Weekly Homes: Construction company based in Texas. First capital: Financial services company.

Cisco, the company that keeps its workers happy (Photo: Cisco/Fortune)

Why did Cisco ranked first?

company CiscoIt ranks among the best places to work in the United States. The technology company stands out because it prioritizes employees’ success not only at work, but also in their daily lives. This was highlighted during the early days of the pandemic, according to a review compiled by Fortune magazine.

Even as workers begin returning to campuses across the country, the company remains committed to employee health through programs and partnerships like Vida Health, which offers free digital therapy as well as nutrition counseling, weight loss, mental health and sleep goals. This commitment makes a difference for workers: 98% of those surveyed said they feel “proud to tell others” that they work for them. Cisco. “Cisco doesn’t just talk. They listen, learn and innovate. There is a reason why it is one of the best workplaces, and I see it working every day.”says Molly Pinckney, a Raleigh employee.

The company also owns a gym, weekdays are compressed and they have a non-discrimination and sexual orientation policy. There is a large percentage of women and minorities on the payroll.

What does the company have to deal with for the welfare of its workers?

The “Big Resignation” made it clear that workers are now more selective about the jobs they hold. For this reason, Fortune magazine highlights it 100 companies have been selected To prioritize employee welfare: Foster cultures of inclusion, having a purpose, paying attention and empathy. “Empathy, flexibility, diversity and some extra days off are very helpful in maintaining employee well-being”details.