What exercise fights cravings for sweet foods or carbohydrates?

A Washington State University study showed that intense physical exercise helps modulate the force with which animals on a diet craving cravings.

In the experiment, led by Professor Travis Brown, 28 mice were trained with a lever, which, when pressed, turned on a light and sounded a tone before serving a high-fat pellet.

Then the researchers divided the mice into two groups. The former followed a program of running on a high-intensity treadmill and the latter did not perform any additional strength exercises.

“The results suggest that high-intensity exercise may prevent the development of incubation cravings for high-fat foods and may reduce maladaptive food-seeking behaviors that contribute to overeating and obesity.”

As experts explain, physical activity, in addition to being a tool for the body’s overall well-being, can also have positive effects related to controlling cravings. “Exercise can not only be physically beneficial for weight loss, but also Mentally to control cravings for unhealthy foodsBrown adds.

What are the benefits of physical exercise?

According to data from the World Health Organization, up to five million deaths could be prevented if people were more active. “The new guidelines recommend at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate or vigorous aerobic physical activity per week for all adults, including people with chronic conditions or disabilities, and 60 minutes per day for older adults, children and adolescents.”

Physical activity should not only be seen as a way to lose weight, lose weight and improve appearance, But to improve health and reduce the risk of various diseases. In the world, people do not know what exercise represents, because “1400 million adults, more than a quarter of the world’s population, do not even reach an adequate level of physical activity.”

Information from this entity indicates that one in three women and one in four men do not exercise the minimum amount necessary to maintain good health. People are not aware of the multiple benefits of physical activity to the human body. The World Health Organization reminds them:

Physical activity has important benefits for a healthy heart, body, and mind.

Contributes to the prevention and treatment of non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes.

Reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Improves thinking, learning and judgment skills.

Ensures healthy growth and development of youth.

Promotes general well-being.

Tips to start exercising

Start with the basics

For exercise beginners, it’s important to start with the basics. “The most effective thing is that we begin to learn and perform basic exercises such as the bench, squat, deadlift, rows, etc.,” the Vitónica website highlights..

Emphasize the intensity of the exercises

Experts recommend starting physical training at a low intensity and then gradually increasing it. Although they are beginners, it is important to emphasize the intensity of the exercises. “Instead of doing a thousand sets with little effort, let’s start with two or three sets The intensity of each exercise in order to monitor ourselves and gain strength,” explains Vitonica.

Not going to the gym every day

When the body is not used to physical activity, it can easily become tired and tired. For this reason, it is necessary to devote a few days to rest and restore energy. Initially, it is recommended to go two to four days a week and increase the strength, as the body adapts.