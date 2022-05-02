Mickey Mouse viral cake baker responds to complaint

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico /

Recently, a viral video was posted showing a man from Colombia showing a cake Mickey Mousewhich he described as “vulgar” due to its lack of resemblance to the model he requested.

Now the actor Rafael Caparroso was in charge of going to meet the confectioner behind the product that went viral. In the clip posted on his Instagram account, Raphael shows where Mars makes its products, which she learned to make experimentally with her family and without any kind of professional instruction..

The woman tells that at the age of nineteen, when she had just given birth by caesarean section, she was unable to walk, and began to make biscuits and cakes; But he began to sell them even later.

I made the pudding (cake), but I had to go out at that moment but I already left everything,” he says. My daughter, who is not a pastry chef, because she saw that I was having a long time, she was going to help my mother and when I got here I had already covered the pudding“.

He also said he returned the money to the plaintiff. But the video continued to spread on social media, which seemed insulting to his work since he corrected his dissatisfied client.

I gave him his money but later realized the video was circulating. That’s what bothered me, it’s such a humiliating thing; Everyone comments without really knowing what happened‘, denounced.

To compensate, the same user awarded him a diploma in Chef Caparroso’s school, where he stated that he would learn more about how to make cakes and assured him that he would receive more customers.

Look

More Stories

Route 66: What Google Doodles Mean Today

14 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

FMS Peru: Results, standings, best player and everything left us that day 4 in Arequipa

22 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Broadcasting the 2022 solar eclipse

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Shocking satellite images show how Putin’s forces brutally bombed the Mariupol steel plant

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Solar eclipse April 30, 2022: the three signs of the zodiac most affected by this phenomenon

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Bolsonaro provokes Leonardo DiCaprio in the Amazon

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Up 0.9% in the first quarter – El Financiero

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Will Smith: The Most Successful Hollywood Movies | I am a legend | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Ram fights back and wins at the Open Golf Championship | Sports

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | May 31, 2022 | Applications | Smartphones | nda | nnni | sports game

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

Mickey Mouse viral cake baker responds to complaint

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring