What is the future of Chicharito Hernández with Galaxy

Javier Hernandez is looking to be a champion with Galaxy next year in the MLS. (Photo: YouTube capture / @Mayan Tiger Sports Journalist)

mexican player, Javier Chicharito Hernandez, spoke in an interview with Azteca Jalisco After completing a season MLS 2021 so what Los Angeles Galaxy they will stay Removal from stage playoffsThis is the reason for his sadness.

Despite his best efforts and crowned with a good championship in individual performance, his team remained in the regular stage. Given this and the rumors surrounding the player about the possibility of an exit, he confirmed it wants to stay and search for championship The next season.

“We have to learn, these are the lessons that, as human beings, we don’t want to experience. When there are no guarantees, it’s hard to give everything, but that’s what we did as a team, as a family we are. We had a dream and a goal and it didn’t come true. It’s a painful lesson,” said Javier Hernandez. But it is important and we have to move forward.

For its part, the last confrontation of the Galaxy in 2021 is equivalent to three explanations with Minnesota United in a Estadio Stubhub . Center, the same result that left him out of postseason. However, during the match Chicharito was considered party character record doublet, although in the end it didn’t help much, because his club needed to 3 points to go forward.

Chicharito scored 17 times in the 2021 MLS season with the Galaxy. (Photo: Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports)

citizen of GuadalajaraAnd JaliscoIt was a very good season in the individual field, because he was the top scorer for the whole team Angels With footnote 17 Total. In addition, it was only brace From the overall scoring captain. It must be remembered that the Aztec striker was off the field About Three months by infection on your ankle.

“I gave everything that was inside of me, in all aspects and with good luck and I was also lucky because I missed 12 games, I don’t know what it could have been at that time; not to say he would have been the champion, but injuries played a trick on us all during the season. The Mexican striker added.

Also, despite rumors about him leaving Greg Fannie’s team, Chicharito He made it clear that he wanted to hand everything in a Galaxy shirt and lead LA to a title MLS.

“I have given absolutely everything, next season I want to give everything. I am looking forward to being a champion,” said the Chivas youth team.

According to the Mexican Football Federation environment, there is no way for Javier Hernandez to return with the Mexican national team (Photo: Daniel Besrel/Reuters)

Due to the good performance of Hernández, various sectors Mexico’s choice Led him to be taken into account through social networks, who made direction The ask for his return For the Aztec team, instead of Rogelio Funes Morey, forward from Planned from Monterey Who left good numbers with a team Gerardo Martino.

However, according to the environment Mexican Football FederationThere is no way for Javier Hernandez I am back With the Mexican national team. After the president of the union, one of luisa Will confirm that Gerardo Martino You will continue to lead the national teamIt was also possible to find out Chicharito Never wear a shirt again tricolor.

Finally, it should be noted that Chicharito He has not been called up by the Mexican national team since 2019. The Last seen The football player was in the Aztec team match won by 3-2 against the United States national team That was Javier’s last match, the same match he scored in Goal.

After the defeat of Mexico against Canada employment Edmonton, Send the galaxy a message on social networks. Noting that the outcome would have been different if they had called up their players Julian ArugOh Avren Alvarez And of course Javier Hernandez.

