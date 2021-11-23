Who holds the new world record in the men’s half marathon? – Sun Toluca

Jacob Kiplemo from Uganda holds the new world record in the half marathon after recording a time of 57:31 during his participation in Lisbon, thus improving the timing of the Kenyan Kibiot Kande, who held the title with 57:32 from December 6, 2020.

The Ugandan sprinter claimed a bronze medal in the 10,000m and fifth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics, but intense preparations pushed him to stand out in the weekend’s competition with a narrow victory over the competitors in the 21-kilometre event.

In second place were Ethiopian Issa Hussein El Din Mohamed (59:39) and Jerba Biata Dibaba (also from Ethiopia) on the podium at the same time, but the level of testing was high, as evidenced by the passing of the top nine runners. before competition time arrives.

Jacob’s pace was steady from the start, which allowed him to make good use of his close rivals, but in the last six kilometres, as he no longer had the pressure of the rest of the competitors, he slowed down.

Only in the first 10 kilometers he set a time of 27:05, after adding another five kilometers he reached 40:27, which gave him the security to achieve a goal that surpassed the Kenyan record of Kibiot Kande.

The 21-year-old managed his good work properly during the race to cross the finish line with a world record for one second (57:31) and was awarded a €100,000 reward for that record.

As for the women’s division, the Ethiopian team Tsehai Gemecho (1:06:06) narrowly beat Kenya’s Daisy Cherotic (1:06:15) and Joyce Chepkemwe (1:06:19).

