What is the longest river in the world? – environment – life

The Nile, which runs through 10 countries: Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia, was once thought to be the largest river in the world.

However, this changed in 2007, when an expedition of scientists from Peru and Brazil confirmed in a study that the Amazon is the longest river in the world, with a length of 6,762 km.

The mission has been dubbed “the first scientific expedition to the birth of the Amazon River”, with specialists from the National Water Agency (ANA) and the National Institute for Space Research in Brazil.

The scientists traveled to the Mismi mountain range, as well as to the Carhuasanca and Apacheta streams, an area where the Andes mountain range extends through the southern section of Arequipa, to do their work, at more than 5,000 meters above sea level and below. harsh climatic conditions.

They placed four geodesic frames there, although it is difficult to pinpoint the exact source of the Amazon, which is believed to hold a fifth of all the freshwater drained into the oceans in its channel, due to sudden changes in climate and rain. The complexity of the terrain.

Added to this is that the presence of water (from the supposed cradle of the Amazon) is not superficial, but infiltrated. And this means, according to scientists, that the origin of this river, which passes through Peru and Brazil until it flows into the Atlantic Ocean, cannot be determined with the naked eye.

