What is the longest river in the world? – environment – life

44 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The Nile, which runs through 10 countries: Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia, was once thought to be the largest river in the world.

However, this changed in 2007, when an expedition of scientists from Peru and Brazil confirmed in a study that the Amazon is the longest river in the world, with a length of 6,762 km.

(You may also be interested: Environmental leaders’ call to save the planet)

The mission has been dubbed “the first scientific expedition to the birth of the Amazon River”, with specialists from the National Water Agency (ANA) and the National Institute for Space Research in Brazil.

The scientists traveled to the Mismi mountain range, as well as to the Carhuasanca and Apacheta streams, an area where the Andes mountain range extends through the southern section of Arequipa, to do their work, at more than 5,000 meters above sea level and below. harsh climatic conditions.

(Also: March 2021, the wettest month in history?)

They placed four geodesic frames there, although it is difficult to pinpoint the exact source of the Amazon, which is believed to hold a fifth of all the freshwater drained into the oceans in its channel, due to sudden changes in climate and rain. The complexity of the terrain.

Added to this is that the presence of water (from the supposed cradle of the Amazon) is not superficial, but infiltrated. And this means, according to scientists, that the origin of this river, which passes through Peru and Brazil until it flows into the Atlantic Ocean, cannot be determined with the naked eye.

Other Environmental News

Inequality in access to water, a ‘failure’ that the United Nations is demanding to be resolved

The snow season in the Alps has been shortened by almost a month

More Stories

Driven by delta variable, COVID-19 rises in Africa, Johannesburg, Uganda, Gauteng, Africa, World Health Organization

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Manifest could become the most watched series in Netflix history, and it’s not even from Netflix

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Wishlist for the world’s most popular travel experiences

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Shocking pictures of a volcano erupting in the Republic of the Congo – Africa – International

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Bislet Diamond League 2021

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Bislet Diamond League 2021

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

What is the longest river in the world? – environment – life

44 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Softball identifies young talent in the United States and announces an academy in New Jersey

45 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Pope Francis, “influenced” by messages of affection, is recovering satisfactorily

47 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The Key Considerations Before Trading Forex

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Science.-Graphene also works to preserve artworks

5 hours ago Mia Thompson