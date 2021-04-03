What is the meaning of Easter eggs?

19 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
There is no mention or mention of Easter eggs in the Bible. Photo: AFP

The Easter Holiday Celebrated on Sunday 4 April It marks the end Holy Week And from Easter Holiday, Which commemorates the memory the death And The resurrection from Jesus ChristOn the third day after his crucifixion Canon Bibles.

They are also called Easter Holiday a Easter HolidayThis celebration is celebrated in various places from the world With Religious processionsAs well as with Liturgical celebrations; For example, with an ornament Easter eggsBut what do they mean?

The an egg It is a symbol for Easter Holiday What it represents The beginning of life and fertility. to me Christians, sign to The resurrection of Jesus Christ Hope for a new life.

The eggs are given away Easter in Mexico?

Tender imitation eggs The Easter Holiday It is very old and popular in the countries of Central Europe, England and the United States; However, he is not in Mexico.

According to historians, a tradition of giving them the result of abstinence has arisen The Catholic Church Sent for preservation During the lent. in this period , Christians They could not eat meat, eggs, or dairy products. So when it’s a file lent, The believers Collected Before Iglesias And they gave th Decorated eggs.

  • It must be remembered in Bible There is no mention or mention Easter eggs Or a habit of abandoning it.

More Stories

The vaccine’s “fiasco” damages Europe’s credibility

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Russian Foreign Minister El Financiero said that the relationship between Russia and the United States has “reached a nadir”

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States showed its support to the Philippines in the face of Chinese incursions into the South Sea

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

People play next to an erupting volcano; The video is now spreading fast

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Holy Tuesday: The day Jesus presented the betrayal of Judas

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Precautions you must take on the road

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Vacations, Unemployment and Competitiveness | The Economist

13 mins ago Mia Thompson

On Netflix, all the boys you’ve ever liked get a minor

17 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Tampa Bay Rays have been claiming floodlights for a few years

17 mins ago Sharon Hanson

What is the meaning of Easter eggs?

19 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

American scientists working on micro-cell robots (+ tweet) – Juventud Rebelde

4 hours ago Mia Thompson