Washington- US law enforcement officials have identified the suspect in attacking two Capitol Hill officers as 25-year-old Noah Green.

In order to clarify the motive behind the attack, investigators have investigated his background and whether he had mental health problems. They were also trying to obtain court orders to access their Internet accounts.

According to the New York Times, the suspect described himself on Facebook as a follower of Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, who constantly promoted anti-Semitism.

The Nation of Islam is a religious political organization founded in 1930 in the United States.

Green, originally from Indiana, died after being shot and injured by the Capitol Police, who responded to the attack.

On Facebook, the topic shared speeches and articles by Farrakhan and Elijah Muhammad – who led the Nation of Islam from 1934 to 1975 – to discuss the decline of the United States.

Two regime forces confirmed that the Facebook page, which was removed today, belonged to Green.

The suspect also shared on social media about his personal battles, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Frankly, the past few years have been difficult, and the past few months have been much more than that,” he wrote.

“I have been tested with some of the greatest unimaginable challenges in my life. I am currently unemployed, and I partially quit my job due to pains.”

Green attacked two police officers guarding the US Legislative Council this morning, killing one of them. The attacker rammed his car into a security barrier and then got out of the car with a knife to stab them.

The event removed the still-vivid memory of the deadly eruption of a crowd of pro-Trump protesters on Capitol Hill on January 6.