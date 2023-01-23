What is your sleeping position? Choose one of the four pictures and discover your personality test | uses

This is amazing personality test It caught the attention of thousands of users in the United States, Mexico and Spain. Depending on your position at bedtime, you will learn many details about your way of being, and this position we adopt can reveal what is going on in our subconscious mind during those moments.

Therefore, we are going to show you 4 different poses that people adopt when they sleep. What should you do with this personality test is the answer, truthfully, to the position you usually use when sleeping. Keep in mind that you must be honest, otherwise the results of the psychological test will not be accurate.

When you already have your answer, what you need to do next is find out the meaning of your decision in the list of results that we will leave you lines below. Only then will you know more about your way of being.

See here a picture of the personality test

The way you usually go to bed will reveal the results of your personality test. | Photo: Jagrangosh

See here the results of the personality test

behind

If you sleep on your back, your sleeping personality says that you like to be the center of attention. You are an optimistic person who will enjoy the company of like-minded people. You will usually find that you have a strong and bold presence in a crowded room. Don’t engage in small talk or things that don’t meet your standards or don’t support you. You have very high expectations of yourself and others.

side

If you sleep on your side, then your sleeping personality says that you are a calm, reliable, calm, active, enterprising and sociable person. You always look forward. You do not regret the past. You are not afraid of the future. You are highly adaptable regardless of changes or situation. You always look for the positive side in everything. You are very aware of yourself, with your good and bad sides, so it is not easy to be offended. Always carry a smile on your face, even during difficulties.

fetal

If you sleep in the fetal position, your sleeping personality says that you seek protection, long to be understood and taken care of by others. The sleeping position of the fetus is similar to turning around like a baby. Sleeping in the fetal position helps you disconnect from worldly problems. You are a cautious person and do not open up easily. He has trouble trusting people. They have a tough exterior but are very emotional on the inside.

stomach

If you sleep on your stomach, your sleeping personality says that you are a strong-willed, risk-taking, adventurous, energetic, and problem-solving person. Found to be effective in leading or providing direction to others. He prefers to sleep a full 8 hours, if not more, to stay energized and rejuvenated.

What is a personality test?

Personality tests are commonly used in the field of clinical psychology. These tests are tools that allow the assessment of the psychological and behavioral characteristics of a given individual with the aim of determining the usual way of responding to certain circumstances.

It should be noted that these personality tests that we upload every day at Depor have no scientific validity. It’s just about the entertainment content that guides you to know your personality type in a few seconds, through a specific photo.