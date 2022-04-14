What was the menu for the last supper? This is what science says about what Jesus and his apostles ate

One of the most famous sections that are celebrated during Holy Week Do you Last Supperaccording to Historians What is known from life IsaIt could have been done Holy Thursday Which is exactly the date on which he became famous It happenedBut what exactly? they ate Jesus and him twelve students during this dinner?

according to Archaeologists And by understanding customs subordinate ageis expected to be a meal what or what Isa Perhaps he shared with his disciples. We know that one things Can’t be missing out on this dinner is bread and the wineHowever, little by little there is a very special detail that is being discovered about this event.

The wine It certainly has a special place in Christian tradition s Catholic It is very likely that it was not missing in a table Isa during the Last Supper; As for bread, we know that traditional bread From the dates during the life of Jesus was sour breadmo o Unleavened breadso this was also present at the time of the last meals of disciples.

Regarding Plates And other foods that were tasted during Last SupperSome historians point out that Easter meat The choice must be shared by the students IsaHowever, there are some opinions about it It happened that contradict this theory.

Wine and bread have a special meaning in the Christian and Catholic traditions. Photo: Pixabay

According to some experts, the haste and the way it was done Last Supper It would have made it impossible to Mutton It will be part of the food eveningBecause it will take a long time to prepare weather Make it ready, on the contrary, a dish is supposed to be based on Quail It can be part of the Maine plate.

Similarly, it is believed that Plates like soup vegetablesAnd Goat cheeseAnd olive oilAnd aromatic species s fruit Like the hand grenadesThe Grape and the figall of these food They are those that may have formed an essential part of the last foods Isa during the call Last Supper