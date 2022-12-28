WhatsApp | April Fools’ Day | How to send an empty message | blank text | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

December 28 is celebrated in a large part of the world, a day full of practical jokes: it is April Fool’s Day.Most used date The WhatsApp To make your loved ones laugh. How do? Here we show you a trick.

This is the function of sending an empty message. This will not contain any content, but you will see a fairly large bubble within your conversation The WhatsApp .

Then you must follow all the steps to be able to send an invisible message to all your friends for April Fool’s Day and thus play a prank on them in the Meta app.

How to send a blank message on WhatsApp

Remember, when the joke is over, you have to tell the other person that the message didn’t say anything, and as a result, it’s only April Fools’ Day on WhatsApp:

The first thing you should do is log into WhatsApp.

After that you have to locate the conversation where you want to send an invisible message.

At that time go to this Link . Copy what is in the empty box.

. Copy what is in the empty box. Paste it into your conversation as many times as you want.

This way if the message is too long, the other person will wonder if there is something wrong with their WhatsApp.

He’ll even ask you. To which you must answer that it is an April Fool’s Day prank.

Steps to activate transparent mode for WhatsApp

It will not be necessary to download third-party apps or APKs to activate the transparent mode, however, the option will only be available on some brands of mobile phones.

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

You have no pending updates. Now, open the app and tap the “Multitasking” numeric button, the three vertical lines icon found on your cell phone’s navigation menu.

Applications will be published in the background.

Press for a few seconds on the WhatsApp window and drag it towards the main interface of the cell phone. You will get a message saying “ Drop here to open the popup view “.

“. A floating window of the application will appear that you can make bigger or smaller. Click on the blue bar at the top.

Some options will be enabled, the next step is to click on the third icon (counting from left to right) and reduce the window’s transparency.

Done, now you can use other apps while sending and replying to messages.

How to change the WhatsApp icon to gold for the new year 2023

The golden or yellow color, for some people, means luck.

That is why today we will teach you how to change the WhatsApp icon for the new year 2023.

The first thing would be to download the golden WhatsApp logo via Google.

You can choose any of them, but they must be in PNG format and transparent.

How to activate “April Fool’s Day mode” in WhatsApp

Remember that this method can be done on December 28 or any day through WhatsApp:

There go to Settings and go to Privacy.

At that time, you can choose whether to hide the last connected time and ‘online’.

