WhatsApp is pushing back the deadline to block users who do not accept the new terms of use

The social network has warned that after several weeks, users who do not support the update will “find limited functions” in the “application”.

The WhatsApp Communicated This week it delayed its plans to block users who do not accept its new privacy policy before May 15, when it comes into effect. The social network, which is owned by Facebook, explained in detail Accounts will not be deleted Of people who do not agree to the terms of use and will not reduce the functionality of the “application” next week.

The company detailed that it is currently in existence Provide Internet users have more information about the changes, so they can review and accept them. After a period of several weeks, you will end up with a reminder that your users receive persistent“It is to explain.

The platform also revealed, from that moment on, those who did not acknowledge the update. ”He will find limited jobs On WhatsApp. “Although affected people will be able to answer incoming calls, video calls, or messages, they will not have direct access to your chat list.

However, after a few weeks of limited functionality, these users They will also not be able to receive incoming calls or notifications And he warned that WhatsApp would stop sending messages and calls to their phones.

The company has not revealed exactly when these restrictions will start, but it has confirmed that they will not affect all users at the same time. Users will be able to restore all services that accept the new privacy policy.

If you like it, share it with your friends!