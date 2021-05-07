This user has created a toggle to choose if their computer is running on Windows or Linux

53 mins ago Leo Adkins

Stephen Holdaway I’m hardly the only person in the world who’s a little frustrated with GRUB When you have more than one operating systemBut (at least we know) he’s the only one who has it You created your own physical key Save yourself from seeing the famous bootloader.

Holdaway is tired of something we all know who has dual OS Windows 10 with Linux: The stunts you sometimes have to do to choose Windows before GRUB runs out of time And boot directly into the main Linux distribution.


Select key to boot the device

Larva 2

He explains that after a decade of dual booting with Linux, he’s tired of waiting to switch to the GRUB select screen every time he wants to move to Windows. So, he went to work to create a switch Determine the operating system to run every time you turn on the computer.

Project Name: Device Boot Selection Key, USB storage device contains dynamic GRUB script, Which defines a variable to indicate the actual switch position.

Select key to boot the device


Linux step-by-step: Install Ubuntu with dual boot alongside Windows 10

What I basically did was “hide” your USB device switch with the STM32 board that would allow you to program the circuit to set the two switch modes: Linux and Windows. Holdaway has written the firmware for the board and also posted it on Github.

All project details and how exactly it was achieved, are available at Hakkaday In the event that someone wants to repeat it to themselves. It’s a lot of work for a little nuisance, but it’s definitely very interesting.

