WhatsApp: schedule messages for the new year 2023 on iOS | Play DEPOR

If you want to get ready to celebrate in a big way, then… New Year 2023You can not miss the greetings that you will give them via The WhatsApp Your friends, partner and family on this important date. However, if you are one of the people who forgot those details at the last minute, don’t worry, we have the solution for you.

Through WhatsApp you can program the general greetings with the text you prefer and choose the contacts to whom this message will reach in just a few steps, in this way you will not have to write to your friends in the new year, because they will charge themselves.

Under this premise, in sports We share a complete guide for you to program messages for the new year 2023 on WhatsApp from your iPhone. I notice.

How to schedule a message for the new year 2023 in WhatsApp from iOS

If you want to send greetings to your loved ones in the New Year 2023 from WhatsApp, it is not necessary to do it manually in the middle of the night, as you can schedule your messages and thus enjoy the event. Here we share a guide from iPhone.

On your iPhone, open the Shortcuts app.

Among the available options, tap Automation.

Once done, select the time of day to schedule the message at a specific time.

Then tap Add Action.

Next, search the text alt.

Now, write a message to greet your loved ones in the new year 2023.

After that, click OK and at the bottom find WhatsApp.

Select the option to send a message.

Later, choose the contacts you want to send the New Year message to.

When done, click Next and uncheck Ask for Confirmation.

Finally, click OK and that’s it.

The best messages to send for the new year 2023 via WhatsApp

Messages that you can send for the New Year 2023 on WhatsApp have been shared by the portal Clear . Here we give you some:

When it hurts to look back and you’re afraid to look ahead, look left or right and I’ll be right there by your side. happy New Year My Love!

Every year I spend with you is better than the last. To continue creating more memories in 2023 Happy New Year!

I hope that next year you will make a lot of mistakes, because this means that you live, change yourself, and change the world. happy New Year!

I may miss many things before the year begins, but I have the most important thing: your love. happy New Year!

May this New Year be full of challenges and millions of successes.

From now on you have 365 days to achieve your dreams, goals and purposes and a full year in which I will support you. a happy new year!

