These are the 57 games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in 2023
Xbox Game Pass slowed down in December to pick up play and Come back stronger than ever in 2023. This year we’ve been left with a brutal string of releases of all sorts of genres and for all tastes. As we have repeated on other occasions, it is true that with regard to the Xbox Game Studios releases, things have been much more stagnant, something that will change with the advent of the New Year, and Microsoft has already confirmed many titles for 2023.
companions PureXbox List compiled with 57 matches which is confirmed for release next year. It’s obviously a tentative list, there may be changes and more additions, but it helps us get a good idea of the strong year Microsoft has in store for us for the service. Some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2023 are really solid, and we have releases that shouldn’t fail Redfall or desired, starfieldTherefore, you can get an idea of the commitment made by Microsoft’s service.
57 Xbox Game Pass games in 2023
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- inculinate
- Atomic heart
- Wu Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Age of Empires 4
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Amnesia: The Crypt
- Ara: The history is untold
- Arch 2
- Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle
- Bounty Star
- Poseidon
- cassette monsters
- cocoon
- dungeon 4
- Eodeyn Chronicle: One Hundred Heroes
- Oraiban: Shadow Heritage
- Flintlock: Siege of Dawn
- flock
- Forza Motorsport
- golden eye 007
- Guilty Gear Cahed
- Hollow Knight: Song of Silk
- Homestead Arcana
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition
- Humanity
- Infinite Guitars
- F lies
- light year boundary
- Crazy streets
- mock up
- the thieves
- Minecraft Legends
- Party animals
- bathroom simulator
- Planet Lana
- Railway empire 2
- Ravenlock
- Redfall
- replacing
- roboquest
- She dreams somewhere else
- solar ash
- Spirit
- stalker 2
- starfield
- Big Con
- Another case of Benedict Fox
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Thirsty suits
- Turnip boy robs a bank
- Valheim
- Warhammer 40k: Darktide
- The way to the forest
We repeat that this list is temporary and subject to changes and more arrivals, it simply serves as a sketch of the number of games that will be available next year. Yesterday, for example, arrival stalker 2 In December 2023, another day-one game was confirmed to be released on Xbox Game Pass.
