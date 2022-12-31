These are the 57 games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in 2023

Xbox Game Pass slowed down in December to pick up play and Come back stronger than ever in 2023. This year we’ve been left with a brutal string of releases of all sorts of genres and for all tastes. As we have repeated on other occasions, it is true that with regard to the Xbox Game Studios releases, things have been much more stagnant, something that will change with the advent of the New Year, and Microsoft has already confirmed many titles for 2023.

companions PureXbox List compiled with 57 matches which is confirmed for release next year. It’s obviously a tentative list, there may be changes and more additions, but it helps us get a good idea of ​​the strong year Microsoft has in store for us for the service. Some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2023 are really solid, and we have releases that shouldn’t fail Redfall or desired, starfieldTherefore, you can get an idea of ​​the commitment made by Microsoft’s service.

57 Xbox Game Pass games in 2023

Persona 3 Portable Persona 4 Golden Monster Hunter Rise Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition inculinate Atomic heart Wu Long: Fallen Dynasty Age of Empires 4 Age of Mythology: Retold Amnesia: The Crypt Ara: The history is untold Arch 2 Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle Bounty Star Poseidon cassette monsters cocoon dungeon 4 Eodeyn Chronicle: One Hundred Heroes Oraiban: Shadow Heritage Flintlock: Siege of Dawn flock Forza Motorsport golden eye 007 Guilty Gear Cahed Hollow Knight: Song of Silk Homestead Arcana Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition Humanity Infinite Guitars F lies light year boundary Crazy streets mock up the thieves Minecraft Legends Party animals bathroom simulator Planet Lana Railway empire 2 Ravenlock Redfall replacing roboquest She dreams somewhere else solar ash Spirit stalker 2 starfield Big Con Another case of Benedict Fox The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Thirsty suits Turnip boy robs a bank Valheim Warhammer 40k: Darktide The way to the forest

We repeat that this list is temporary and subject to changes and more arrivals, it simply serves as a sketch of the number of games that will be available next year. Yesterday, for example, arrival stalker 2 In December 2023, another day-one game was confirmed to be released on Xbox Game Pass.

