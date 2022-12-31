These are the 57 games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in 2023

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Xbox Game Pass slowed down in December to pick up play and Come back stronger than ever in 2023. This year we’ve been left with a brutal string of releases of all sorts of genres and for all tastes. As we have repeated on other occasions, it is true that with regard to the Xbox Game Studios releases, things have been much more stagnant, something that will change with the advent of the New Year, and Microsoft has already confirmed many titles for 2023.

companions PureXbox List compiled with 57 matches which is confirmed for release next year. It’s obviously a tentative list, there may be changes and more additions, but it helps us get a good idea of ​​the strong year Microsoft has in store for us for the service. Some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2023 are really solid, and we have releases that shouldn’t fail Redfall or desired, starfieldTherefore, you can get an idea of ​​the commitment made by Microsoft’s service.

57 Xbox Game Pass games in 2023

  1. Persona 3 Portable
  2. Persona 4 Golden
  3. Monster Hunter Rise
  4. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
  5. inculinate
  6. Atomic heart
  7. Wu Long: Fallen Dynasty
  8. Age of Empires 4
  9. Age of Mythology: Retold
  10. Amnesia: The Crypt
  11. Ara: The history is untold
  12. Arch 2
  13. Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle
  14. Bounty Star
  15. Poseidon
  16. cassette monsters
  17. cocoon
  18. dungeon 4
  19. Eodeyn Chronicle: One Hundred Heroes
  20. Oraiban: Shadow Heritage
  21. Flintlock: Siege of Dawn
  22. flock
  23. Forza Motorsport
  24. golden eye 007
  25. Guilty Gear Cahed
  26. Hollow Knight: Song of Silk
  27. Homestead Arcana
  28. Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition
  29. Humanity
  30. Infinite Guitars
  31. F lies
  32. light year boundary
  33. Crazy streets
  34. mock up
  35. the thieves
  36. Minecraft Legends
  37. Party animals
  38. bathroom simulator
  39. Planet Lana
  40. Railway empire 2
  41. Ravenlock
  42. Redfall
  43. replacing
  44. roboquest
  45. She dreams somewhere else
  46. solar ash
  47. Spirit
  48. stalker 2
  49. starfield
  50. Big Con
  51. Another case of Benedict Fox
  52. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
  53. Thirsty suits
  54. Turnip boy robs a bank
  55. Valheim
  56. Warhammer 40k: Darktide
  57. The way to the forest

We repeat that this list is temporary and subject to changes and more arrivals, it simply serves as a sketch of the number of games that will be available next year. Yesterday, for example, arrival stalker 2 In December 2023, another day-one game was confirmed to be released on Xbox Game Pass.

