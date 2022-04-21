WhatsApp, steps to mark messages as unread without apps

What is the platform instant message Do you use it to keep in touch with friends and family? If your answer is The WhatsAppThis is not unusual as this is one of the most used apps by millions of people around the world.

whether to send Messages, photos, videos, make video calls, and send voice memos, posting statuses, etc., the ways to stay in touch are numerous. One of its many advantages is that it Update continuously.

WhatsApp, steps to mark messages as unread without apps. Photo: Pixabay

How to mark a WhatsApp message as unread

On this occasion, we tell you how you can Mark the WhatsApp message as “unread”, Either because you accidentally opened it or because it’s important and you need to read it more carefully at another time.

The good news is that this feature is available for both systems iOS and Android, And you don’t need to download any app that puts your personal data at risk, plus it’s very easy to do.

It is important to note that even if you mark the message as unread, it will appear to the person who sent it to you as if you have already done so, this is just a reminder to respond to an important message at another time more calmly or to read it again.

The steps that you should follow if you have an Android operating system are:

  • Enter WhatsApp
  • Select the chat in which you have pending messages
  • Click the three dots in the upper right corner
  • Select the option “Mark as unread”
  • A green circle will automatically appear as if you have a notification in that conversation

If you have an iPhone, the steps you should follow are:

  • Enter WhatsApp
  • Find the chat where you want to flag the message
  • Swipe the conversation to the right
  • Two options will appear: Select the “Unread” option
  • You can also make a total swipe, so the conversation will be marked as unread automatically

