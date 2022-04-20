What is the ‘flying vortex’ spotted over Hawaii?

picture : Subaru telescope

past event The weekend, when the Subaru telescope in Hawaii caught something strange”flight vortex“wrinkle Night sky What was going on there?

Apparently, this strange thing happened near Mauna Kea, and it happened a few hours after a California-based Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched a spy satellite into orbit.

Yes, SpaceX launched the US National Reconnaissance Office satellite. United States of America (NRO). A Falcon 9 rocket boarded the NROL-85 spacecraft, which lifted off on the morning of Sunday, April 17, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Let’s watch “The Stranger” video first :

As explained by researcher Marco Langbroek based in the Netherlands. To SpaceWeather.com:

The video shows the characteristic vortex from the fuel vent after orbiting the upper stage of the Falcon 9, which was ejected from the orbit above the orbiter. [Océano] The Pacific Ocean after the end of the first revolution.

In other words, the last and “dying” stage of the SpaceX rocket was Responsible for generating that strange and impressive “night vortex” over Hawaii.

Langbrook also recounts that the first stage of the Falcon 9 booster is reusable and successfully landed on an unmanned vehicle in the Pacific Ocean. The upper stage of the Falcon 9 is not reusable, and after sending the spacecraft into its designated orbit, Naturally it fell back into the atmosphere to burn up.[[[[IFLScience]