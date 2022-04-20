WhatsApp | How to see the last contact time of someone who blocked you | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

It is loaded with news. The Android and iPhone app already has more emojis and reactions are being added to it. however, In case you end up fighting with someone, there may be some restrictions like when you got banned.

Do you want to see the last contact time of someone who blocked you ? This trick is very simple and you will not need to download any third party apps that request data or access your personal information.

Look: Find out which mobile phones will not have WhatsApp as of April 30

How to see the last connection time of someone who blocked you on WhatsAPP

  • The first thing will be to open WhatsApp.
  • Then ask a friend of yours to add you to a WhatsApp group.
  • You must also add that person who blocked you.
  • When all three are in the group, your friend can leave it if he wants to.
  • Try sending a text message.
By adding someone who has blocked you to a WhatsApp group, you will also be able to see their profile picture again. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)
  • Now check if your friend and the person who blocked you has seen it.
  • To do this, tap on the message and then on “Info”.
  • At that moment you will see the time when the person who blocked you.
  • This is the last contact time of the contact who decided to delete you from WhatsApp.

How do you know who your partner talks to on WhatsApp the most?

  • The first thing will be to enter the WhatsApp of the said person.
  • Now go to the Settings section.
  • There you should click on the “Storage and Data” option.
  • In this section, go to “Manage Storage”.
  • It will now start loading a list of people you’ve talked to.
  • At that moment, you will notice that the first name that appears in the entire list is the one that your partner or friend talks to the most.
  • You will check this because it has more weight and therefore more exchange of messages.

