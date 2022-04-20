How do you see the planetary conjunction for April

Astronomy lovers have an inevitable date with telescopes in the coming days. Explore Mars, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn They will mark a rare planetary alignment where they will be visible in close proximity to each other between now and early May.

connecting line n is actually five planets. The fifth is Neptune, but the bluish gaseous planet will not be visible to the naked eye and you will need a good telescope to get it out.

Alignment will be visible It’s about an hour before sunrise, so you have to look east, right above the horizon . The first to appear will be Saturn, followed by Mars, Venus (commonly known as the morning star), and Jupiter. They will all appear as a diagonal line of about 30 degrees. In the image that shows the cover of this post, you can see a simulation of their situations shown before Sky Live. If you are in In the Southern Hemisphere, the alignment would form a much more vertical line, with Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn aligned to the north.

Which side the pairing will be on on April 30th. picture : Container

The lineup will be visible for several weeks. From May 1, the conjunction of the planets will be so perfect that Jupiter and Venus will be only one degree apart and binoculars or a telescope will be necessary to distinguish them. On the second day, you can also see Mercury near the moon.

If you miss this alignment, you will have to wait for the next step when Morning alignment, which will take place on August 12, 2025. A little earlier, on March 1, 2023, there will be evening alignment, so called because it will be visible just before sunset rather than sunrise. If you look from April 22, you may have the opportunity to see a meteor star from the Lyrids, which will have a meteor shower from that day until the 29th.[[[[Container via IFL Science]