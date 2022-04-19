Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Released July 29th: New Trailer

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

quite unexpectedly, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 It just released a new trailer that reveals its plot and predicts something no one expected: its September release date has been brought forward to this July 29. You can take a look at the reveal presentation below, as well as the game’s features:

New features:

  • Battles up to seven characters: As in previous installments of Xenoblade ChroniclesBattles begin when facing the enemy in the open field. Players will control Noah’s party, which has six members, and can be joined by other characters they met during the adventure. Each team member plays a specific role in combat, allowing for very diverse strategies.
  • change layer: Noah is a swordsman, expert in melee attacks, while Mew is a zephyr who attracts the enemy’s attention while dodging their attacks. Each character has its own class and strengths. As the mission progresses, players will be able to change character classes and customize the party to their liking.
  • New link system: Each of the pairs made up of Noah and Mio, Lanz and Sena, and Ioni and Taeyeon can form a bond if certain conditions are met, in which case they will unite to form a giant form called “Uroboros”. Each Ouroboros has its own powerful techniques, and determining the exact moment of transformation can be the key to winning the battle.

It will be available exclusively Collector’s Edition in . format My Nintendo Storewhich includes illustrated packaging by Masatsugu Saito, a hardcover book of over 250 pages with full-color illustrations and a metal game card storage box.

Source: press release.

