Where to see in Spain Martinique vs. US Gold Cup 2021: TV channel and live broadcast
They meet on the second day of the second group. The Americans are looking forward to their second straight win after beating Haiti in their debut.
Martinique and the United States returned to the Gold Cup stage 2021. They meet on Friday, In the second day match of Group B, which they also share with Canada and Haiti.
Americans in their infancy, They beat the Haitian team 1-0, while the Martinique team lost to the Canadians 4-1.
- When and where is this?
- Where to watch live
- TV, channel y streaming
When and where is Martinique vs. United State?
|match
|Martinique vs. United State
|Date
|Friday 16 July
|Playground
|Mercy Children’s Park, Kansas (USA)
|Table
|03:30
Where to see Martinique vs. United State?
|Area
|Channel
|Table
|Spain
|
The goal (following it directly)
|03:30
|South america
|
CONCACAF YouTube
|ARG: 22:30; CHI 21:30, COL 20:30
|Mexico
|
TUDN
|Mexico: 20:30
How to watch live broadcasts in Spain on TV and broadcast
– In GOL, this game can be pursued within the Spanish country
Concacaf YouTube channel, rest of the world
The game can also be viewed on Facebook Watch through the official Concacaf page.