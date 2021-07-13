Where to see in Spain Martinique vs. US Gold Cup 2021: TV channel and live broadcast

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

They meet on the second day of the second group. The Americans are looking forward to their second straight win after beating Haiti in their debut.

Martinique and the United States returned to the Gold Cup stage 2021. They meet on Friday, In the second day match of Group B, which they also share with Canada and Haiti.

Americans in their infancy, They beat the Haitian team 1-0, while the Martinique team lost to the Canadians 4-1.

  1. When and where is this?
  2. Where to watch live
  3. TV, channel y streaming

When and where is Martinique vs. United State?

match Martinique vs. United State
Date Friday 16 July
Playground Mercy Children’s Park, Kansas (USA)
Table 03:30

Where to see Martinique vs. United State?

Area Channel Table
Spain

The goal (following it directly)

 03:30
South america

CONCACAF YouTube
CONCACAF GO
Facebook CONCACAF

 ARG: 22:30; CHI 21:30, COL 20:30
Mexico

TUDN

 Mexico: 20:30

How to watch live broadcasts in Spain on TV and broadcast

– In GOL, this game can be pursued within the Spanish country

Concacaf YouTube channel, rest of the world

The game can also be viewed on Facebook Watch through the official Concacaf page.

