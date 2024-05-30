Why do Alaska's rivers turn orange? This is the strange reason

the Alaska rivers Made a postcard that looks like it was taken from the best feature film, so instead of shining in crystal blue, it is now tinted blue. Rusty orange

. The scene, not surprisingly, sparked panic among the population. What is the reason for this phenomenon? This is what we know.

The strange reason why Alaska's rivers turn orange

Pollution or climate change? According to a group of researchers from University of California DavisIn collaboration with scientists from the US Geological Survey and the US National Park Service, At least 70 rivers and streams are in Alaska They acquire a The color orange.

Studies indicate so Alaska rivers Suffering from a The phenomenon known as acid rock drainage. This process, which usually occurs in mines, but also occurs naturally, occurs when minerals that have been stored in rocks for thousands of years come into contact with water molecules and begin the oxidation process.

Why did this phenomenon astound the scientific community? Although this usually happens naturally, it is very strange, and in this case, it is Rivers They are very far from any mining source.

This is what Alaska's rivers look like today. Why? | University of California Davis



New phenomenon? He began charting Alaska's rivers in 2018

Mike Carey The biologist from the US Meteorological Service explains that he constantly devoted himself to conducting research in Alaska, without noticing anything strange, but it was not in 2018, when the entire river began to turn orange from year to year. Color: “No” “I was able to find fish in the river and the macroinvertebrate community was wiped out.”

At first, researchers thought it was an anomaly. However, the phenomenon continues and is currently affecting 75 rivers and their tributaries in the Brooks Mountain range that crosses the state.



What do researchers say? The hypothesis is that the soil melts Permafrost

Known as permafrost, they allow water to seep deeper and react with minerals that have been trapped for thousands of years, which in turn causes a reaction with the oxygen in the water.

“When that water enters the river, the pH rises dramatically and causes the precipitated minerals to be released. Getting that orange color like If the rivers rustMike Carey explains.