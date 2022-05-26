Why do we cry The science behind the tears – Teach me about science

How can you focus on a movie and suddenly notice that you have a tear in your eye? Humans can cry when they are sad, happy, sick, tired, etc. Breakups, loss of a loved one, frustration, anger and the list goes on. There are really many situations that can end in tears, so it is better to prepare a handkerchief so that today we are talking about tears.

Tears produced by tiny almond-shaped glands above the eyes have been shown to help clean the eye of debris and other irritants, as well as keep the eyes hydrated and hydrated. However, humans cry emotionally as well, which are known as psychic tears.

According to the Southwestern Eye CenterEmotional tears have a different chemical makeup, they contain higher concentrations of protein-based hormones, such as prolactin, as well as the neurotransmitter lysine enkephalin, a pain reliever produced when one experiences stress. That’s why it’s so common to feel relief after crying! These types of tears are usually more sticky, so they stay on the face longer.

So we can say that tears perform multiple psychological functions. But that is not all, it also helps to socialize and socialize. For example, when a baby cries who does not know how to speak, the parents will automatically think that he needs help. This does not stop when one grows up, and in adulthood it works to communicate or convey the emotional state. Studies say that if someone cries, they will appear sad and others will be more willing to help.

study He conducted experiments to measure the effect of tears on identifying sadness and a perceived need for social support at the early perceptual level. Participants were given pictures of sad, neutral faces with and without tears. In both categories, they indicated that people with tears on their faces seemed to have a greater need for support than those who didn’t cry.

Scientific literature It also says that women cry more than men. It may be due to hormone levels. Testosterone, which is more common in men, prevents crying; While prolactin, which is more common in women, can help with crying. Although this has not yet been resolved, the rate varies across regions and cultures, so more research is still needed.

In general, science still does not know exactly what causes crying. Although we can know some of the mechanisms and causes, the biological, social and cultural aspects are still being investigated. Crying seems to be a normal part of our human experience. It is possible to cry for no reason, which is normal in certain situations. If it recurs frequently, for no reason, it could be a sign of a serious condition and it would be best to see a doctor.

In short, when we talk about crying, we must remember that not all tears are alike. Some people cry more than others. It’s totally normal. The causes, benefits, and effects are still a subject of study. The only sure thing is that the tears are meant to help you and not embarrass you in public.