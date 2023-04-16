Why is it good for health -NIUS

Justin Perez / Marta Agrigumiscorta Madrid 04/16/2023 04:30 am

Economic and social debate about Four working days a week It’s on the table. Voices for and against argue about why we are moving toward this option or why we are not. But in the field of health, there are much fewer doubts. It seems that the controversy is over and the science is clear. Having three days off a week, instead of the normal two, is good for your health.

This is what many scientific studies advocate. Another one, done by researchers University of South Australia, with a very strong result. “All (countries) will have to look for that option” from then on An extra day of free time is “good for our health”.

And the, Why is it useful for the body?what are the reasons?

Basically, when we enjoy an extra day of rest a week, We have more physical activity, we are less sedentary and we sleep more and better. This has direct and immediate consequences for our health. The researchers found that people showed more active and healthier behaviors when they took a break three days a week or were on vacation. The study lasted 13 months.

The activities carried out by the subjects who enjoyed the three-day rest period were the following:

Outdoor entertainment (35 percent).

(35 percent). Family/social events (31 percent).

(31 percent). rest and relax (17 percent).

(17 percent). Non-recreational activities Such as third-party care or home renovations (17 percent).

How do these activities translate to our bodies? Well this way:

13% increase in physical activity Moderately to vigorously every day (or another five minutes a day).

Moderately to vigorously every day (or another five minutes a day). We are 5% less idle per day (Or 29 minutes less each day from a sedentary lifestyle).

(Or 29 minutes less each day from a sedentary lifestyle). Sleep 4% more every day (or 21 minutes a day).

Movement patterns improve with three days of rest per week

detective Ty Ferguson Ensures the study indicates that “People display healthier behaviors when they are on vacation,” or when they are enjoying a three-day weekend. When people go on vacation, they change their daily responsibilities because they are not limited to their normal working hours. In this study, we found that movement patterns improve on holidays, with increased physical activity and decreased sedentary behavior observed across the board.”

“We found that out, too People were getting an extra 21 minutes of sleep each day they were out of work, which can have a variety of positive effects on our physical and mental health. For example, getting enough sleep can help improve our mood, cognitive function, and productivity. It may also help reduce the risk of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and depression,” says Ferguson.

“It is remarkable that the magnitude of these changes increased according to the length of the leave, so the longer the leave, the better the health benefits.”

How was the research conducted?

The search was done on 308 adults, with an average age of 40, were monitored 24 hours a day during the 13 months of the study. Professor Carol Maher, another lead researcher on the study, says the study provides scientific support for the growing movement of a four-day work week.

Companies around the world are experiencing a shorter work week. Not surprisingly, employees report less stress, burnout, and burnout. In addition to better mental health and a better work-life balance,” explains Maher.

This study provides empirical evidence that people have healthier lifestyles when they have a short break, such as a three-day weekend. This increase in physical activity and sleep is expected to have positive effects on both mental and physical health, contributing to the benefits observed in the four-day workweek.”reassured the world. “As the world adjusts to a new normal, it may be time to embrace the long weekend as a way to improve our physical and mental health.”

Progress in the four-day workday in Spain

within, The four-day work day continues to advance in Spain. This same week, the Official Gazette published the allocation of 9.6 million euros in subsidies to industrial companies with fewer than 250 employees, cutting at least 10% of the working day and preserving the salaries of their workers for two years. The turnover of these companies may not exceed 50 million euros annually and their annual balance sheet may not exceed 43 million euros.

next to, The Valencian Community continues to take further steps. In 2022, Ximo Puig’s socialist government agreed to provide aid to companies of up to €9,000 in three years for each worker who cut the working day to 32 hours a week without cutting their pay.

Spain has been at the forefront of public policy in its weekly four-day shifts. In the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand they have conducted pilot tests in some companies. In Iceland, the public sector has been regulated. In Scotland or Portugal, they take halfway action, however None of these countries has reached the point where governments have implemented public policies about this subject.

The fact is that more and more companies are proposing a four-day working day. “We support this debate that has been forgotten for many decades, despite the fact that it was one of the classic topics of the labor movement. It is a discussion that has many interests as it relates to environmental or social issues, such as mental health.” explains Juan Sanchez, Associate Professor of Applied Economics at the University of Valencia, Advisor to the Department of Sustainable Economics at Generalitas Valenciana and author of four days. Treballar menys for every neighborhood in a better world (Sempra Libres, 2022).

Four working days philosophy

But what does a four-day workday consist of, and what is the philosophy behind reducing the usual workday to one day a week? It is something as simple as reorganizing work so that workers are more efficient and at the same time get more rest without the company losing productivity, It is ultimately key to being able to maintain wages. This is nothing new.

already done Henry Ford in 1926 when he introduced the assembly line and reduced the work week to two days. And Sanchez remembers that on Saturday and Sunday they produce more and double the salaries of their employees. “This thing about working less and being the same or more productive is historical evidence that we’ve seen over the years. And that’s what the proposal is about, to reduce the working day, to rethink the way we work and even how to improve productivity in order to preserve wages and thus improve family reconciliation or health.” slower occupational or lifestyles.