Why is sleeping too much bad?

Cedric Manwaring October 27, 2023 0
Why is sleeping too much bad?

I wrote in innovation he

It is one of the most important procedures that must be followed to take care of our health Sleeps Appropriately, because it helps us feel happy both physically and mentally. However, there are people who abuse this activity, which is not recommended since sleep a lot It brings more problems with benefits.

The time recommended by specialists is eight hours of sleep. Sleeps Less or more hours will harm our health. sleep a lot It can achieve the following effects.

Consequences of too much sleep

Metabolic changes

According to a study conducted in Quebec, Canada, people who sleep more than 9 hours a day are 25 percent more likely to be overweight than those who have a sleep routine of between 7 and 8 hours.

Increased risk of diabetes

In turn, this study confirmed this Sleeps More than doubles your risk of developing type 2 diabetes because Sleeps The sugar level in the body increases too much, and the same thing happens when you do not get enough sleep.

depression

Various studies have been conducted that have proven that too little or too much sleep encourages the onset of depression, or worsens its symptoms if you already suffer from it.

Daytime sleepiness

When you wake up after Sleeps If you eat too much of it, you may get a headache, fatigue, or dizziness, and this is known as hangover. In addition, too much sleep generates drowsiness, as well as pain because our body does not rest.

Brain damage

sleep a lot It changes brain activity, reducing our ability to concentrate. to Sleeps In addition, we experience a loss in attention span and memory, and we become slower.

JR.

More Stories

The New York Times denies the Israeli and American account of the hospital explosion in Gaza News from Mexico

The New York Times denies the Israeli and American account of the hospital explosion in Gaza News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring October 26, 2023 0
Hurricane Tammy escalates to Category 2 after Otis passes. Is Mexico in danger? Career – Fox Sports

Hurricane Tammy escalates to Category 2 after Otis passes. Is Mexico in danger? Career – Fox Sports

Cedric Manwaring October 25, 2023 0
Brewery responds to viral video of employee urinating in container; Users no longer trust what they drink | News from Mexico

Brewery responds to viral video of employee urinating in container; Users no longer trust what they drink | News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring October 24, 2023 0
AMLO responds to the results of the presidential elections in Argentina: “I think there are those in Rome who are happy.”

AMLO responds to the results of the presidential elections in Argentina: “I think there are those in Rome who are happy.”

Cedric Manwaring October 23, 2023 0
CNTE members demonstrate before AMLO’s meeting with chiefs in Palenque

CNTE members demonstrate before AMLO’s meeting with chiefs in Palenque

Cedric Manwaring October 22, 2023 0
Tammy becomes a hurricane near the Leeward Islands

Tammy becomes a hurricane near the Leeward Islands

Cedric Manwaring October 21, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Why is sleeping too much bad?

Why is sleeping too much bad?

Cedric Manwaring October 27, 2023 0
The US economy records a growth rate of 4.9% in the third quarter – Telemundo 52

The US economy records a growth rate of 4.9% in the third quarter – Telemundo 52

Mia Thompson October 27, 2023 0
The New York Times denies the Israeli and American account of the hospital explosion in Gaza News from Mexico

The New York Times denies the Israeli and American account of the hospital explosion in Gaza News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring October 26, 2023 0
Travelers of some nationalities will pay US$1,000 to transit through El Salvador Airport

Travelers of some nationalities will pay US$1,000 to transit through El Salvador Airport

Mia Thompson October 26, 2023 0
Hurricane Tammy escalates to Category 2 after Otis passes. Is Mexico in danger? Career – Fox Sports

Hurricane Tammy escalates to Category 2 after Otis passes. Is Mexico in danger? Career – Fox Sports

Cedric Manwaring October 25, 2023 0