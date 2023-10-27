Why is sleeping too much bad?

It is one of the most important procedures that must be followed to take care of our health Sleeps Appropriately, because it helps us feel happy both physically and mentally. However, there are people who abuse this activity, which is not recommended since sleep a lot It brings more problems with benefits.

The time recommended by specialists is eight hours of sleep. Sleeps Less or more hours will harm our health. sleep a lot It can achieve the following effects.

Consequences of too much sleep

Metabolic changes

According to a study conducted in Quebec, Canada, people who sleep more than 9 hours a day are 25 percent more likely to be overweight than those who have a sleep routine of between 7 and 8 hours.

Increased risk of diabetes

In turn, this study confirmed this Sleeps More than doubles your risk of developing type 2 diabetes because Sleeps The sugar level in the body increases too much, and the same thing happens when you do not get enough sleep.

depression

Various studies have been conducted that have proven that too little or too much sleep encourages the onset of depression, or worsens its symptoms if you already suffer from it.

Daytime sleepiness

When you wake up after Sleeps If you eat too much of it, you may get a headache, fatigue, or dizziness, and this is known as hangover. In addition, too much sleep generates drowsiness, as well as pain because our body does not rest.

Brain damage

sleep a lot It changes brain activity, reducing our ability to concentrate. to Sleeps In addition, we experience a loss in attention span and memory, and we become slower.

