The New York Times denies the Israeli and American account of the hospital explosion in Gaza News from Mexico

Gaza – Through an article published on Tuesday, several journalists spoke from New York times An investigation into the tragic explosion that occurred in National Arab Hospital In the Gaza stripwhich supposedly originated in the same area.

After in-depth analysis of videos of the attack published by the governments of Israel, the United States and the United Kingdom, journalists were able to verify this. The explosion was not caused by Palestine, as these countries claim, but by Israel.

By synchronizing the footage broadcast by the news network Al Jazeera With videos Channel 12 In Israel and A Security camera In Tel Aviv, The New York Times used satellite software to pinpoint the missile launch point, which it claimed took place near The Israeli city of Nahal Oz.

While the Gaza authorities claim that 500 Palestinians were killed, the United States reduced this number to between 100 and 300 people.

However, they claim that the rockets that appear in the Al Jazeera video belong to the Palestinian army They were not responsible“Because they exploded in the sky around her Two miles away“.

In this way, the American media reports that two minutes after Israel supposedly bombed the hospital in Gaza, the State of Palestine fired two missiles “outside the scope of the hospital.” It did not cause any harm to people or infrastructure..

The last explosion of the National Arab Hospital October 17shook the whole world because of the number of civilians who were inside the facilities and the crime that could ensue if Israel was blamed for this tragedy.