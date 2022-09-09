Why is there no king and queen in the UK at the same time?

The United kingdom It is a parliamentary monarchy, meaning that the legislature is made up of two houses: the House of Lords, which is made up of the advice of the Prime Minister; and the House of Commons, which is elected by universal suffrage. The queen or king He can only elect as prime minister the leader of the party that has a majority in Parliament.

powers king also queen They have no practical application, as they can only ratify what Parliament approves.

That is, the king is the head of the state, but he does not rule.

Therefore, the crown represents the British state, and is awarded to king also queenBut its functions are exercised by the ministers responsible to Parliament.

The United kingdom It is governed by Her Majesty’s Government, i.e. the Prime Minister and his Cabinet.

However, the last king also queen At many important government events.

Historically, the title king It was generally reserved for an active king.

Some of the queens’ husbands were given the title of kings and continued to rule jointly with their wives.

But other queens – such as Elizabeth II herself – declared their husbands princes and ruled alone, without giving their husband the title of king.

The queen Elizabeth II had the power to make Prince Philip – her husband – the first king Consort in English history, but he never did.

For this reason, Philippe remained the Prince and Duke of Edinburgh.

However, the titles queen also king It may be worn for a ruling king or ceremonially for the wife of a crowned king.

In addition, according to the protocols of the English monarchy, there can only be one king, who – according to their beliefs – is the chosen one of God.