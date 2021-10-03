Why is Washington DC the capital of the United States?

Washington, DC has become the superpower of US politicsHowever, this was not always the case. We tell you about the history of the capital of our country, as well as another city that before the construction of the region served as the capital of the United States of America.

In January 1785, The United States government settled in the old New York City Hall on Wall Street, and they rewrote the Constitution And they created, for the first time, a permanent national capital: New York City.

There the first session of the US Congress was held at Federal Hall on Wall Street, where the Magna Carta was placed. And George Washington unanimously as the country’s first president.

Despite this, it isNew York City was the capital of the United States for only five years, completing the construction of Washington, D.C. in 1790But why did they choose to make this the nation’s capital?

Washington DC building

President George Washington chose the exact location along the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers and the city Formally established in 1790 after Maryland and Virginia ceded land to this new “county”, to distinguish itself and distinguish it from the rest of the states.

Congress met for the first time in the new capital of the United States until November 17.Which is now the city where the “White House” and the Capitol, which houses Congress, are located.