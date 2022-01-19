Why sleeping with the TV on isn’t good for your health

Many people reconcile the dream alone with him Turn on the TVHowever, this is not the best way if you want to rest properly.

That’s right, science has analyzed the brain activity of people who sleep with the TV on.

Here’s why it’s not a good idea sleeping without turning off the TV.

Why you shouldn’t sleep with the TV on

according to New study Conducted at the University of Salzburg (Austria), during sleep, the human brain pays attention to unknown sounds.

Apparently, it’s an unconscious defense mechanism that helps us stay alert to potential external threats.

So by keeping the extension Turn on the TV Sleep makes it difficult for our brain to rest, which leads to even more difficulty getting rapid eye movements (NREM, English acronym), in the first stage of sleep.

To reach these conclusions, the Austrian researchers measured the brain activity of sleeping adults in response to both familiar and unfamiliar sounds.

brain and sleep

Even though our eyes close during sleep, the brain continues to monitor what is happening around us while we sleep.

For this reason, even during sleep, our brain can selectively distinguish between unfamiliar and familiar sounds.

According to experts, this characteristic can be traced back to the long process of human evolution and the need to quickly wake up in the face of possible danger.

The study suggests that unfamiliar sounds, such as those coming from a TelevisionIt prevents a good night’s sleep because the brain remains in a state of high alert.

studying

To conduct the study, the researchers recruited 17 volunteers (14 women and 3 men) with an average age of 22 years.

The expert team was responsible for measuring brain waves, breathing, muscle tension, movements, heart activity, and a few other things, as the participants progressed through the different stages of sleep.

While they slept, they were provided with auditory stimuli through loudspeakers. They were words spoken in a familiar voice (such as one of their parents) and an unfamiliar voice (presented by a stranger).

The researchers found that unfamiliar sounds elicited more K compounds, a type of brain wave associated with sensory disturbances during sleep.

Interestingly, the brain’s negative responses to the unfamiliar sound diminished as the night progressed and the sound became more familiar, suggesting that the brain can still learn during sleep.

So now you know, don’t let Turn on the TV At night, unless you want to get some rest while you sleep.