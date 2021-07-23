Wisin and Yandel, the ‘dynamic duo’, will be back on a world tour | music | entertainment

Puerto Rican reggae player Yandel has announced that he will start a world tour with Weisen.

Puerto Rican Reggaeton Yandel announced on Monday in Santo Domingo that he will be embarking on a world tour with Weisen, In a new meeting of the duo it has for more than 15 years become the standard for international urban music.

“I’ll be in the Dominican Republic for ten days and from here I’m going to Miami (USA) to camp myself with Wisin for our next single”Yandel said at a press conference on the eve of the commemoration of Sovereign AwardsHe will receive an award for his career.

Singer once again s So down I giveAmong other successes, he asserted, he and Wisin “never stopped working,” referring to the album they are producing and the tour they are planning.

“We have prepared everything for this world tour (…) there is still a lot to prove, I am a warrior and after 23 years in music we are still playing in the street”he added.

Interpreters promoted at that time as “Dual Date”, they decided to take certain paths in 2013, but after five years they met on a tour that began specifically in the Dominican Republic, at the Altos de Chavón amphitheater, in La Romana (east).

“I will sing so that people can hear me, I will continue to work and make music in the studio, I will continue to produce, if I don’t do it for myself I will do it for another artist, I will always be in the music environment until God Almighty says”Llandel mentioned Veguilla Malavé, his first name.

Regarding lyrics in urban music with explicit sexual content, Yandel said that “Everyone” has their own way of representing themselves, and although he emphasized that he doesn’t need that style to attract an audience, he said he feels “respect” for whoever does.

“There are people working for him, looking for him, looking for money to feed their family, at first they (he and Winsin) were criticized for using bad words, In the end we decided to make the music genre cleaner to reach more audiences.” added.

In this sense, in these times, people are more “liberal” because, in his opinion, he notes that chamacetos (children) “resonate” along with the family in the words of sexually explicit content.

Yandel said he admires urban Dominican artist El Alfa, considering he represented the Dominican Republic “on a global scale” in the genre.

“They also told me here that Roche (Dominican rapper Rochy RD) is growing up in this country, and I would like to do something with him (…) to see if we can work together, and why not,” he said. (e)