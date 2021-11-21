Without the transition to renewable energy, Mexico will stop receiving foreign investment: General Motors

51 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mexico City (proces.com.mx). Francisco Garza, President and CEO of General Motors Mexico, warned that the country would not be a “destination” for private foreign investment if the transition to renewable energies was not made.

“If there is no structural legal framework in Mexico that focuses on renewable energy production, GM will not stop its vision of zero (carbon emissions),” he said, adding:

“Unfortunately, if conditions were not in place, Mexico would not be an investment destination, because conditions would not be set for us to achieve our long-term zero emissions goal,” the director said yesterday at the 49th annual conference. From the Mexican Institute of Financial Managers (IMEF).

