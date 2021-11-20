WTO declares US tariffs on Spanish olives illegal | Economie

A worker examines black table olives for packing in a file photo. Points Baku

The United States did not comply with international trade rules when it imposed rates between 30% and 44% on imports of Spanish black olives, the World Trade Organization ruled on Friday. The European Union had appealed the US decision to the international organization, which finally agreed on the basic arguments for which the lawsuit was filed, although it did not do so in each of them. The decision was made in Brussels because, although the issue is not about a large volume of trade, it does contain the seeds of what could be a gigantic problem for the European Union, as it can be called into question no less than aid from common farming. Policy (CAP).

The final conclusion of the WTO panel that analyzed the issue is the question of the United States It adapts its decision to international trade rules and even refuses to enter into the merits of “all the allegations made by the European Union against the contested measures” by “finding that [Washington] May in many cases act in a way that is inconsistent with the obligations [legales]The strength of these phrases does not mean that the condition affecting so many Andalusian farmers and producers of black table olives will end here.

Now many options are open. The first is for Washington to appeal the decision, which could impede the process, because WTO arbitral tribunals are prohibited precisely because the US prevents the appointment of new arbitrators and led to the collapse of that court. However, in this case, the European Union may impose sanctions in response. Another way out would be for the Biden administration to inform the WTO – which has 30 days – of its intent to comply with what the report calls for, something that could be complicated in some ways, as it requires congressional approval. . In this second way, if the EU does not comply with the US decision, the door is opened to another lawsuit that may extend the case for several more years. Facing this perspective, a senior Spanish Trade Ministry official made it clear to EL PAÍS that he was in talks with Washington and hoped that a solution would come through negotiation with the WTO ruling on the table.

The imposition of the final customs duties on black olives in August 2018 caused a significant decrease in Spanish exports of this product, although there were preliminary sanctions a few months ago. Prior to this action, sales in the United States amounted to 67 million euros. In 2019, the first full year with the rates in effect and without the pandemic affecting trade, exports remained at 26 million, down 61%, according to European Commission data.

Donald Trump’s administration argued that tariffs should be imposed on Spanish producers, and that the money was transferred directly to companies that exported. The EU appealed to the Geneva-based body in January 2019 alleging that the EU was no longer providing production aid after the CAP reform and that, in addition, the assumption that the aid was going to companies was “erroneous”. The WTO agreed with Brussels on the first point, as can be read in the Committee’s opinion, when it states that the Department of Commerce “has not examined and duly taken into account the rules” governing CAP payments and that it “was based on false factual findings”.

The report released Friday also notes that there is a point in US tariff law – the 1930 rule – that is inconsistent with GATT (the 1994 General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade). This will require legislative change in the Washington Congress, something that appears complicated, given the current climate of polarization in North American politics, and more complex in matters of international trade.

Although the WTO’s opinion agrees with Brussels “on the main point”, as the Commission stated in its statement, the ruling does not fully satisfy the EU’s claims, especially in matters of regulation. anti-dumping or against unfair competition.

Once the decision was learned, the Spanish government demanded that the Joe Biden administration repeal the tariffs that the Commerce Department had imposed in 2018, with Donald Trump in power. Commerce Minister Reyes Maroto stressed, who described the decision as a “big step towards a final solution” and demanded that the United States scrap tariffs.

“The Commission’s efforts to vigorously defend the interests and rights of EU producers, in this case Spanish black olive producers, are bearing fruit,” said Commission Vice-President and Head of Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, after learning of the failure. The WTO confirmed our allegations that the anti-subsidy duties were unjustified and violated WTO rules. These duties seriously affected Spanish olive producers, as they caused a sharp decline in their exports to the United States. We now hope that the United States will take appropriate measures to implement the WTO decision, so that the export of black olives from Spain to that country can resume under normal circumstances.”

This Friday’s decision adds to another victory for Spanish producers in January 2020. Then, the US Federal International Trade Court has already ruled, following a lawsuit from the Table Olive Exporters and Manufacturers Association (Asemesa), against protectionism. revenge on Washington.