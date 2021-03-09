Women’s Day: Google drafts its doodles for March 8th

5 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
Google wanted to celebrate Women’s Day with a doodle that contained an animation of around 30 seconds duration.

HOn March 8th, Women’s Day is celebrated and Google decided to customize its doodles With animation to honor all women who work in various professions, professions or artistic and sporting activities.

Google wanted to celebrate Women’s Day with an innovative logo Which contains an animation of about 30 seconds duration Where the hands and torso of various women who work or are dedicated in the most diverse professions are displayed.

“In honor of past, present and future pioneers: Happy International Women’s Day!”, Is the message Google doodle on.

The video pays tribute to these heroines by filming the hands that opened the doors for generations of women, It appreciates the role of women in various business, sports and academic activities.

The clip shows the first women who voted, academics, gold medals, women entrepreneurs, astronauts and others.Women around the world have overcome the hurdles of their time to create a lasting legacy.

Women’s Day, originally the International Day of Working Women, commemorates the struggle of women for their participation in society and their full development as a person. The United Nations institutionalized it in 1975. In some countries, this day is considered a national holiday.

More Stories

The Brazilian Supreme Judge cancels all rulings against former President Lula da Silva

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States sends another warning to Iran with bombers

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Diver finds WWII plane on seabed: video

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Natsuko disappeared in the tsunami that struck Japan in 2011. Her body was found to this day, 10 years later.

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

They capture from space the birth of an iceberg larger than Paris

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Coronavirus The US Senate approves a $ 1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The matches shown on TV today, March 9th: UEFA Champions League, Copa Libertadores – other sports – other sports

4 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Women’s Day: Google drafts its doodles for March 8th

5 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The power of women from science to politics

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Apple releases iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, watchOS 7.3.2 and macOS 11.2.3 with a focus on security improvements

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

The United States: Hillary Clinton hails the international status of Venezuelan immigrants that Colombia – the United States and Canada – have provided

7 hours ago Leland Griffith