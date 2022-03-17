Xbox Game Pass caught one of the most anticipated games of the year by surprise!

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Editorial: the games / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / discord / Forums / cable / The WhatsApp

Xbox GamePass It never ceases to surprise its users with a catchy first-day launch. Microsoft has prepared a surprise for all its users, as it has just confirmed that one of the most anticipated indie titles of the year has come to the service by surprise.

It is nothing more and nothing less than tonictitle inspired by the legend of zelda Created by developer Andrew Shouldice. Although it was previously said that it will not be coming to Xbox Game Pass, everything changed a moment ago, as the adventure title made its debut and is available on the service.

Surprise! You can play now tonic On Xbox GamePass

launch trailer for tonic It came as a surprise to all the players who were waiting for it. Shouldais confirmed that his game debuted live on Xbox Game Pass. So now Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, and PC users can download it at no additional cost.

The news was well received by the community because, as we told you, the developer previously said that he does not plan to bring his long-awaited game to Microsoft service. It is now clear that he was indeed preparing a surprise launch celebration.

In case you don’t know, tonic It is an isometric perspective action game that will put you in the role of a cute little fox. You will embark on a dangerous adventure where you will explore all kinds of places and fight against powerful enemies

“Fully immerse yourself in technical and varied combat. Dodge, fend off, defend and attack! Learn to conquer a wide variety of monsters, small and large, and find new and useful items to help you on your way,” his description reads. Below you can see the launch trailer.

In case you missed it: Xbox Game Pass will get these 8 great games very soon

We recommend visiting this Link Find out all the news about Xbox Game Pass and its games.

Related video: The best Microsoft exclusive is Xbox Game Pass

More Stories

The dates of some games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in 2022 have been filtered

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Google could introduce the Pixel 7 launch in 2022, with changes to its screens

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp will close your account at the end of March for this reason!

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Buy Xbox Series X | S with starting credit of 583 pesos per month with GamePass Ultimate included for 24 months

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Why don’t you see the last connection time of your contacts | Applications | Smartphones | nda | nnni | sports game

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp will limit the number of times messages are forwarded

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Nicaragua: 2021 analysis and perspectives. The political situation, human rights and the economy | Heinrich Böll Stiftung – San Salvador | El Salvador | Costa Rica | Guatemala | Honduras

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Netflix will charge extra for those who share your account with you

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

4 essential films for all residents

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

RFET supports tennis in Zimbabwe with a project led by Martin Roca

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Xbox Game Pass caught one of the most anticipated games of the year by surprise!

1 hour ago Leo Adkins