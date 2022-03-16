The dates of some games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in 2022 have been filtered

In recent years, Microsoft and Phil Spencer have been able to elevate the Xbox journey with the launch of Xbox Series X | S, a large group of Exclusive games announced And those who have already landed like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, or Psychonauts 2, among others. In addition, the acquisitions of Bethesda and Activision Blizzard were big blasts, not forgetting that subscribers of Redmond’s successful subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, are winning. Although with a year that seems quieter than 2021 in terms of exclusive launches and service arrivals, now we know some dates Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2022. This leak was shared by famous people idle idleness Via Twitter, he was initially discovered by user Sullivan via Steam. 5 Xbox Game Pass games of 2022 getting us excited Among this interesting list are highly anticipated games like Scorn, which will have a release date of October 7, 2022. Somerville, Sniper Elite 5, Slime Rancher 2 or Hello Neighbor 2 will be among the other games that would have leaked release dates. All of these games listed will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in 2022, although some have already been confirmed, like Atomic Heart, for example. This Steam listing is very similar to the games that were leaked by Nvidia’s GeForce Now service. Finally, we remind you that they were already New Xbox Game Pass games revealed for the second half of March.

