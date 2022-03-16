Google could introduce the Pixel 7 launch in 2022, with changes to its screens

Display Supply Chain Consultants is already anticipating panel orders that Google has signed for the Pixel 7, with a 6.3-inch for the economy model and another 6.7-inch LTPO that will install the “Pro” version.

not this Google has been an example of the best distribution With its latest Pixel smartphones, which Presented as always after the summer of 2021 But they arrived in Europe recently, after months and When their competitiveness is already low Compared to other more efficient options.

Anyway, the Mountain View giant might change the paradigm in 2022 and Yes, take your domain a little more seriously made by google From Android smartphonesWell, as Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, tells us, At least something changes in the provision of ingredients For the default Pixel 7.

Actually this is 7th Generation Pixel Leaks Are Big Start Soonand anticipate the design of each of Pixel 7 Pro From Pixel 7Including rumors about Built-in cameras under the screen And other less credible aspects.

Ross Young expects Google to already stick to screen orders for the Pixel 7, with a delivery date a month earlier than 2021 and minor diagonal changes on the cheapest model.

Hearing that the Pixel 7 will shrink from 6.4″ to 6.3″. The Pixel 7 Pro will remain 6.7″. Shipments of the panel will begin a month earlier this year, starting in May. – Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 15, 2022

This will be the Pixel 7 Pro: the design of the next Google smartphone has been filtered

In terms of the details Ross Young told us, it looks like Google could resize the cheaper Pixel 7 a bitfrom 6.4 inches to a New 6.3 inch panel which would already be in production, and this would obviously allow to keep the dimensions of the set virtually unchanged.

in case if Pixel 7 Prothe commission assigned this year is exactly the same as in 2021, with 6.7 inches and LTPO . technology To handle refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz.

Regarding the launch, it’s too early to speak yet, although it doesn’t seem like Google wants to wait until October this year, since Custom panels will be received in Mountain View in May with a period of one month Regarding the production of Pixel 6 family models.

This can only mean two things, either this The Pixel 7 will be highly anticipatedOr what Google plans this year to expand production So that the launch is more global and more homogeneous in key markets.

The design of the Google Pixel 7 can also be seen in the leaked images

