Xenoblade Chronicles 3 confirms new details with this Q&A

We have an interesting collection related to one of the most unique games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

In this case, we were able to learn new details thanks to a video of questions and answers From GameXplain. We leave the available information to you:

The speed of the battles varies with the characters you use and your playing style, but it doesn’t feel too slow.

There are many small quality of life improvements for different systems compared to previous installments.

Character classes can be changed, and only active healers can revive characters.

The map will be filled with details as you explore, just like in Xenoblade Chronicles 1

Very large areas on the map can be explored freely without loading screens

Loading times seem to be faster than previous games, but it can still be long

They define it as a fusion of Xenoblade Chronicles 1 + 2 in terms of presentation and gameplay

Looks and works better than Xenoblade Chronicles 2 in docked and portable modes

It is not possible to lower character levels in a campfire, only to level them

