Xenoblade Chronicles 3 confirms new details with this Q&A

We have an interesting collection related to one of the most unique games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

In this case, we were able to learn new details thanks to a video of questions and answers From GameXplain. We leave the available information to you:

  • The speed of the battles varies with the characters you use and your playing style, but it doesn’t feel too slow.
  • There are many small quality of life improvements for different systems compared to previous installments.
  • Character classes can be changed, and only active healers can revive characters.
  • The map will be filled with details as you explore, just like in Xenoblade Chronicles 1
  • Very large areas on the map can be explored freely without loading screens
  • Loading times seem to be faster than previous games, but it can still be long
  • They define it as a fusion of Xenoblade Chronicles 1 + 2 in terms of presentation and gameplay
  • Looks and works better than Xenoblade Chronicles 2 in docked and portable modes
  • It is not possible to lower character levels in a campfire, only to level them

