Xiaomi Mi 360 Security Camera with WiFi with its best display

Among the many functions that distinguish this extension is that it can be used with the most popular assistants today, such as Google Assistant and of course with Alexa de Amazon. Therefore, you can take advantage of many of its options simply and simply with your voice. To achieve this, there is something vital: using an application that allows you to perform the installation in a very simple way to synchronize with different types of screens such as the ones on the phone to the TV itself. The application in question can be downloaded for free and is compatible with iOS s Male in appearance.

It should also be noted that the Xiaomi Mi 360 has a 2K image quality (2304 x 1296 pixels), which ensures excellent identification in all kinds of situations, including those where there is not much light, since the built-in sensor has a focal aperture of F : 1.4, in addition to that, it also has Night vision Thanks to the fact that it includes a set of LED lights that are not visible with the naked eye. One of the things that makes this model different is that it can automatically rotate both vertically and horizontally, ensuring that you will not miss any details of where the camera is located. By the way, this can be done automatically with Image Tracing with it Artificial intelligence.

Finished with high quality plastic and white color, which in principle allows you to place it anywhere without the slightest problem is what is related to the decor, and now you can get this accessory with 33% off. This means that once you pay € 33.30 you can bring this complete security camera at home without adding anything for shipping if you own one. Amazon Prime Account. We leave the link for you so that you do not have the opportunity to acquire this device that contains the following dimensions: 1.1 x 7.8 x 7.8 cm.

Differential options for Xiaomi Mi 360

To create a connection to devices you want to link that have access to images that can broadcast live (and in two-way audio, so you can talk to people in the room this camera is in), the connection used is WIFI. Therefore, access to the Internet is complete and you should know that in order not to encounter any problems in the security section, all the data that you manage can be protected by using 128-bit AES encryption, Which ensures that no one will be able to view the serious photos or videos if you do not give them the appropriate permission.

With Motion detection Embedded, which allows in the event that something unexpected is detected in the place where the Xiaomi Mi 360 is located, it is possible to store all the information in Sweetened (Use for this MicroSD cards, up to 64 GBOr, if you wish, you may also use the services at Cloud That increases flexibility when accessing data.