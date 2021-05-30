NASA’s Curiosity rover captures unusual clouds on Mars ‘glow at night’

28 mins ago Leo Adkins

Published:

May 29, 2021 21:15 GMT

Two years ago on Earth, scientists realized that these clouds are rare in the dry Martian sky, forming above the device earlier than expected and at an altitude higher than typical clouds.

NASA Year This Saturday’s photos of unusual “glow in the night” clouds in the crater of Gale Mars volcano, captured by the Curiosity spacecraft. It is a compilation of a total of 21 images adapted to the human eye and taken by the device last March to study these types of formations in the atmosphere of the red planet.

Two years ago on Earth (a Martian year), scientists realized that these clouds, which are rare in the dry Martian sky, were forming above the device before the expected time. This year, experts were able to documentIce-crystals-filled storms That scattered the sunsets, some of them shining in color, “since the end of January.

Unlike typical clouds that form 60 kilometers above the surface of Mars, this is true the above And specialists are trying to determine the exact height. The difference can be explained by the cloud formation of the red planet: streams consist of icy waters and it is likely that those recently observed are made of Frozen carbon dioxide (Dry snow).

Clouds are listed as noctilucentes (Illuminated at night, in Latin), as their ice crystals capture fading sunlight and thus Shine brighter Just as the sky gets dark when the sun goes below the height of these clouds, it begins an eclipse.

Curiosity is capable of Foreman This kind of cloud with black and white navigation cameras and MastCam color device.

More Stories

They have redesigned PlayStation 5 in an amazing old fashioned way

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

MIUI 12.5 is already coming to these two very popular Xiaomi phones

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

The strangest food groups from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendros

1 day ago Leo Adkins

This is what the “turbulent” heart of the Milky Way Galaxy looks like.

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Clarification of words by Masahiro Sakurai, Director of Smash Bros. , About early retirement – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

The announcement of a new console with 4K support seems imminent

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Volunteers and UACH’s Director of Medicine distributed water during the COVID-19 vaccination in the education sector; In the Campus II unit

24 mins ago Mia Thompson

NASA’s Curiosity rover captures unusual clouds on Mars ‘glow at night’

28 mins ago Leo Adkins

STA is the BEST NETFLIX movie to watch on Sunday May 30th. Stallone Classic

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter

How to Watch a Live Stream of the Gateshead Diamond League Series

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Capture the moment a meteor falls on Indonesia’s most active volcano (video, photos)

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring