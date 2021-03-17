Yafit Koto | Yafit Kotto, James Bond’s first black villain – People – Culture has died

the actor Yafit KotoThe one who rose to fame in the 1970s when he fought James Bond in “Live and Let Die” and as a stealthy alien in “Alien”, died at the age of 81, his agent told AFP.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, his wife, Sinaon Tessa, described her late husband as a “legend”.

“You played a villain in some of your movies but for me you are a true hero and for many people too”, He said.

Agent Ryan Goldhar confirmed his death in an email to AFP, but did not specify the cause of death.



“I am still treating his death, and I know he will be missed.”, He said.

He was born in New York to a Cameroonian immigrant father and US Army nurse, Koto He made his debut as a professional actor in 1960 At a Shakespeare theatrical performance “Othello” in Harlem.

The actor has received praise for his roles as Bond’s first black villain – The Dictator. Dr.. Kananga – in “Live and Let Die” 1973And an Emmy nomination for his role as Ugandan tough guy Idi Amin in the television movie “Raid on Entebbe”.

He then played space engineer Dennis Parker in Ridley Scott’s 1979 science fiction film “Alien”, and fought alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the miserable thriller “Running Man” in 1987.

