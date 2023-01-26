Young people win the “Technology, Science and Values” competition

Three students of CBTIS 85 from Coatzacoalcos have been honored by the Buenos Aires City Council, by receiving first place in the “Technology, Science and Values” competition.

This competition was held at the end of last year, providing the opportunity to compete at the national level for the Directorate General of Education and Industrial Technology Services.

It was the mayor, Amado Cruz Malpica, who presented the prizes this Wednesday to the students of Veikia Nerit from Razo González for having received the entry card to the national competitions for the specialization of social sciences, representing the state of Veracruz; In addition to Monserrat Molina Palma and Alfredo Carlín Tapia for their distinguished participation in the field of electricity.





“Congratulations to the youth for their achievements, it seems to me that the technology education efforts have been set on the path to recovery with great strength after two years of the pandemic.

I am happy because there are young people who are doing their best and of course we will support them in whatever they have to do.”

For his part, Professor Jose Daniel Lanilo Navarros stated that this competition is an initiative of the state of Veracruz to resume activities that enhance the skills of different disciplines.

In addition, he thanked the municipal authority for the support and support it provided to all students.

Finally, Veikia Nerit del Razo confirmed that she will do her best to get the first place, which is why she is currently continuing to prepare herself intellectually with the support of her advisors.

He noted, “The truth is that I will do everything, I want to win first place for my municipality and CBTIS 85. These competitions are important because we put our knowledge into practice and they are very conducive to young people.”