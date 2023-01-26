Young people win the “Technology, Science and Values” competition

11 hours ago Mia Thompson

This competition was held at the end of last year, providing the opportunity to compete at the national level for the Directorate General of Education and Industrial Technology Services.

Three students of CBTIS 85 from Coatzacoalcos have been honored by the Buenos Aires City Council, by receiving first place in the “Technology, Science and Values” competition.

This competition was held at the end of last year, providing the opportunity to compete at the national level for the Directorate General of Education and Industrial Technology Services.

It was the mayor, Amado Cruz Malpica, who presented the prizes this Wednesday to the students of Veikia Nerit from Razo González for having received the entry card to the national competitions for the specialization of social sciences, representing the state of Veracruz; In addition to Monserrat Molina Palma and Alfredo Carlín Tapia for their distinguished participation in the field of electricity.


“Congratulations to the youth for their achievements, it seems to me that the technology education efforts have been set on the path to recovery with great strength after two years of the pandemic.

I am happy because there are young people who are doing their best and of course we will support them in whatever they have to do.”

For his part, Professor Jose Daniel Lanilo Navarros stated that this competition is an initiative of the state of Veracruz to resume activities that enhance the skills of different disciplines.

In addition, he thanked the municipal authority for the support and support it provided to all students.


Finally, Veikia Nerit del Razo confirmed that she will do her best to get the first place, which is why she is currently continuing to prepare herself intellectually with the support of her advisors.

He noted, “The truth is that I will do everything, I want to win first place for my municipality and CBTIS 85. These competitions are important because we put our knowledge into practice and they are very conducive to young people.”

We recommend…

The view cannot be displayed because it exceeds the list width limit (5000 items) applied by the administrator.

To see the items, try selecting another view or creating a new view. If you do not have sufficient permissions to create views for this list, ask the administrator to modify the view so that it matches the list view limit.

The view cannot be displayed because it exceeds the list width limit (5000 items) applied by the administrator.

To see the items, try selecting another view or creating a new view. If you do not have sufficient permissions to create views for this list, ask the administrator to modify the view so that it matches the list view limit.

The view cannot be displayed because it exceeds the list width limit (5000 items) applied by the administrator.

To see the items, try selecting another view or creating a new view. If you do not have sufficient permissions to create views for this list, ask the administrator to modify the view so that it matches the list view limit.

More Stories

Actress Alicia Silverstone will be the keynote speaker at the Annual Women’s Health Summit in El Paso – NBC El Paso (48)

20 hours ago Mia Thompson

Honda goes to the moon with science fiction technology

1 day ago Mia Thompson

UAE boosts science with immersion sessions – NEWSHIDALGO

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Scientific discovery reveals that human DNA has begun to evolve – Enseñame de Ciencia

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Yesterday and today from the flag in Toledo

2 days ago Mia Thompson

525 places available for UMSNH Medical School – El Sol de Zamora

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

How are the title races shaping up in each of Europe’s top five leagues?

54 mins ago Leo Adkins

Some protests return to the Climate Summit

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The Eclipse Prize is being awarded today in the United States

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp: what it’s about and how to activate the new Clarity Mode | Play DEPOR

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

The United States, Spain’s first stumbling block in Sydney

5 hours ago Leland Griffith