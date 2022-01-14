Your demo works and you can find more players for online games

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Xbox shut down all online servers for Halo for Xbox 360 last December.

A little over a year ago, Halo fans on Xbox 360 received a Bad News: the company Online gaming service has stopped From December 2021 (the procedure that was finally implemented yesterday). access to aura It was one of those affected games, because though was available in a Halo: The Master Chief CollectionIt no longer allows you to configure multiplayer games on your old Microsoft console. Until now.

As discovered by the user Gamecheat13, Halo: Rich still living through experimental. With a few screenshots, he shares the process of finding more players to start an online game, which, as evidenced by the photos, still works perfectly. So, if your Xbox 360 still has the demo Halo: Reach, know that you can still experience more moments on your Xbox 360. multiplayer.

In case you don’t have this beta, the same user posted the demo on Twitter for Descargar In archive form, so there are few excuses not to return to this adventure. For now, Microsoft did not interfere In this anomaly, so Halo: Reach online is still available as long as we have the demo.

After all, players have never parted with Halo: Reach, something they have proven many times Really tough goals. On the other hand, we learned about the status of the user who assigned 8 years of his life a Make an amazing jump From the top of an almost inaccessible tower, while the rest of society is trying to Get an Easter egg very famous.

More about: access to auraAnd HelloAnd experimental s Xbox 360.

