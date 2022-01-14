WhatsApp | How to clean the app to free up storage space on your iPhone | iOS | Apple | wander | technology | Mobile phones | Smart phones | viral | United Kingdom | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It is an instant messaging platform where every day you receive a large number of photos or videos that are stored over time on your iPhone, and although these Apple devices have versions ranging from 64 to 512 GB, the previously mentioned green app fills them Quickly . This time we will show you a simple trick to clean WhatsApp and thus free up storage space on your iOS cell phone. Take note.

Group chats The WhatsApp They are the worst enemy of your iPhone’s storage space, as all the memes or videos you send or receive through the app are automatically saved in your cell phone’s memory, even if you delete them from your gallery.

It is important to clarify that before following the steps of this trick, you must first make a backup copy of your multimedia files or save them on your computer, because after deleting them you will never be able to restore them.

How to clean WhatsApp to free up space on IPHONE

First, make sure of it The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Apple App Store.

Open the app and tap on Settings or Configuration, and you'll find it accompanied by a cogwheel or cog icon at the bottom right.

Several options will open, enter the option that says “Manage Storage”.

Here you will see how much space it takes up The WhatsApp Currently and how much free space you have left.

Swipe down a bit and a list of chats will appear. This is in a particular order as the first contact or group chat is the one with the most files stored.

To avoid entering each file and start deleting files, above the chats you will find a section called “Review and delete items larger than 5MB”, touch it.

Press for a few seconds on the videos you want to delete until they are selected.

Finally, click on the trash can icon in the upper right corner.

Ready, when you go back to the Manage Storage section, you will notice how much space it takes up The WhatsApp It is no longer the same, since it has been significantly reduced.

How to turn off autosave

Why The WhatsApp Don’t restock everything they send you, follow these steps.

Open the app and go to "Settings"

Here, click on the Chats section.

Finally, turn off the switch that says “Save in Photos”, it will be on by default.

Without a doubt, it is a very useful option when you are a member of many group chats that usually send heavy pictures and videos on a daily basis, as they will not be stored automatically, however, keep in mind that to see them before you will have to download them, so they will be saved in the iPhone memory.

