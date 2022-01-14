WhatsApp | Where are the statuses you watch from your saved friends | Applications | Smart phones | couple | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you want to keep status For a friend of yours or for your partner? There are many functions that many users would love to use in the app, such as calls, video calls, animated stickers, and even emojis. But there are also cases.

How do you know the states Are those photos or videos that stay online for 24 hours only. After that time it completely disappears, leaving no trace. But there is a trick to seeing it in higher quality and above all downloading it without software.

Where are WhatsApp countries saved on my cell phone?

  • The first thing would be to have an application that allows you to access your cell phone documents.
  • You can download files the
  • There find the WhatsApp folder.
  • After that enter and you will see other subfolders including media.
  • Now you will see all the audios, videos, images, etc., that have been sent to you on WhatsApp.
  • After that, you have to grant the corresponding permissions in order for your cell phone to display the hidden files.
  • In this case, go to File Settings or EZ File Explorer.
This is where all the WhatsApp statuses you see are hidden. (Photo: mag)
  • You will now see a folder called Status.
  • Enter it and you will see all the statuses of your friends on WhatsApp that you have seen recently.
  • Remember that it will disappear once the 24 hour period has passed since it was posted.
  • You can copy any image or video and paste it into your download files.
  • This way you can have a copy of your friend’s WhatsApp status.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this .

