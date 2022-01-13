Over 13 minutes of gameplay from Pokémon Legends: Arceus

GIF : The Pokemon Company / Nintendo.

The new game in the series Pokemon Very soon, and this time, it will be different from the ones we have played so far. it’s about Pokemon Legends: Arceus, title rather than being a turn-based combat game where you hunt Pokémon, this time based on action and RPG elements, while at the same time, of course, catching Pokémon.

Arceus Happens in the same area as diamond and pearl pokemon, called Snouh, but long before the events of those games, when she was still known as Hisui. Technically, it is a title that took place in the past in the Pokémon world, and the goal of the protagonist (ie the player) is to create the first Pokédex in the area.

In terms of fighting and playing, in Arceus It is possible to catch pokemon without confronting them I’m careless or distracted them with some faces , although they can character attack The player is directly on this open world map that they have to explore (Pokemon have different moods). In the game it is necessary Create objects to help you with the task (pokeballs of this era, for example, are made of wood).

It is also possible to fight with a pokemon before capturing it, for them we can choose one of the pokemon that we have already captured before, or one of the pokemon that we can choose at the beginning of the game, in this case the options are: Rowlet (by pokemon sun and moon), Sindakwill (from Pokemon Gold and Silver) and Oshawott (from pokemon black and white). Turn-based combat has also been modified, based on the system of fast and smooth attacks. or slow and strong .

the new Pokemon Legends: Arceus It arrives January 28th on Nintendo Switch. The best way to understand the differences between previous and new Pokemon games Arceus This new game show lasts more than 13 minutes.