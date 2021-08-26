YouTube will stop working on these Android phones Find out!

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

Today we’ll tell you when and on what mobile devices Android It will stop working YoutubeAnd Gmail, Meet, Maps, and many more Google-affiliated apps, so keep reading until you’re ready.

Google recently announced that a file a program Of the most used videos around the world, YouTube will stop working on some mobile devices that have the aforementioned Android operating system.

In this note, we will inform you of the list of mobile phones that will run out of the mentioned applications and the reason for this.

It may interest you: WhatsApp Web: Trick to not appear online on PC

It is worth noting that if you have a very old mobile device that is still running Android 2.3.7 (known as Android Gingerbread), you have two options: upgrade the operating system to a higher one or buy a new smartphone.

And that is, Google has stated that as of September 27 of this year, YouTube will stop working on these devices.

In addition, not only will the YouTube app stop working but also all the great “G” platforms like: Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps, Meet, etc.

This decision concerns user security, because mobile phones in this (low) range can no longer handle the new patches that Google has implemented on Android.

This way, cybercriminals are prevented from accessing your personal data and, in the worst case, accessing your bank accounts.

(…) If you sign in to (your YouTube account) from your (unsupported) device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when trying to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps,” Zach Pollack , a community worker at Google Support.

It may interest you: Lisbeth Rodriguez wears lace lingerie only in pictures!

It is important to note that to use Google services, you must have at least Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) or higher versions.

According to Android data by the Developer website, there are currently more than 3 billion users around the world using the bot operating system, however, only 0.2% of that huge number have versions less than Android 4.0.

Now you know, if you are one of those who might lose these apps, it is time to change your mobile device, because many other apps will stop working little by little.

More Stories

WhatsApp | Does the pointing finger emoji mean | Backhand pointing down | Meaning | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

15 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: Learn about the new options by clicking on the application icon | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

23 hours ago Leo Adkins

Facebook: Learn the trick to find out who reviewed your profile | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | data

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Plus V13.50 | Download APK | news | Update | Update | Install | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Steps to add melody to your story

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Plus 2021 | How to upgrade from version 16.00 to 17.00 | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | data

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

17 months of impact due to the closure of the border between Mexico and the United States

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Where do Afghan refugees go? The countries that receive them

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

More natural light, less glare and less heat: How does self-tinting glass work?

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Ugandan Hasna Kukondakwe hopes her Paralympic campaign will change perceptions

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Actress Hamlet Lavestida spent 60 days in prison by the Cuban dictatorship

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring