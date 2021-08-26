YouTube will stop working on these Android phones Find out! | Instagram

Today we’ll tell you when and on what mobile devices Android It will stop working YoutubeAnd Gmail, Meet, Maps, and many more Google-affiliated apps, so keep reading until you’re ready.

Google recently announced that a file a program Of the most used videos around the world, YouTube will stop working on some mobile devices that have the aforementioned Android operating system.

In this note, we will inform you of the list of mobile phones that will run out of the mentioned applications and the reason for this.

It is worth noting that if you have a very old mobile device that is still running Android 2.3.7 (known as Android Gingerbread), you have two options: upgrade the operating system to a higher one or buy a new smartphone.

And that is, Google has stated that as of September 27 of this year, YouTube will stop working on these devices.

In addition, not only will the YouTube app stop working but also all the great “G” platforms like: Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps, Meet, etc.

This decision concerns user security, because mobile phones in this (low) range can no longer handle the new patches that Google has implemented on Android.

This way, cybercriminals are prevented from accessing your personal data and, in the worst case, accessing your bank accounts.

(…) If you sign in to (your YouTube account) from your (unsupported) device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when trying to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps,” Zach Pollack , a community worker at Google Support.

It is important to note that to use Google services, you must have at least Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) or higher versions.

According to Android data by the Developer website, there are currently more than 3 billion users around the world using the bot operating system, however, only 0.2% of that huge number have versions less than Android 4.0.

Now you know, if you are one of those who might lose these apps, it is time to change your mobile device, because many other apps will stop working little by little.