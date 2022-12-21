➤ Only true geniuses find the number “120” today in the impossible to solve visual challenge | viral | logical proof | Viral puzzle | Directions | Mexico

Do you dare to participate? What you need to do in Viral puzzle is to look at the picture closely until you find the number “120” hidden in the chart. If you are a fan of this type of testing, let us tell you that the visual challenge Today will bring out the best in you in no time. As simple as that, this challenge has put more than one up against the ropes, meaning you’ll only have 5 seconds to find the answer.

Many have tried to test their perception and mental speed to pick up each of the clues they give you, as with this puzzle that went viral on Facebook and will surely put you on the ropes today. Which consists? Well, you just have to mark the number 120 in the illustration. good luck!

Take a few seconds to solve it and thus clear your mind of the stress of work, classes, vacations, but above all, the situation the world is going through today. Depor is back and recharged more than ever with incredible viral videos for our followers who love these visual puzzles right now, so stay tuned.

Visual Challenge Image

Visual challenge: Only if you’re a genius can you find the number “120” in this impossible quiz (Photo: Bright Side).

Solve the visual challenge

what happened? Couldn’t you find the number 120? Don’t worry or feel bad. It’s completely normal, because these visual challenges require a lot of time and patience to solve. If you are not part of the specific group that managed to complete the test, don’t worry, we invite you to see the solution as soon as possible.

Solution: Look where the number “120” is in the following image (Photo: bright side).

Did you like this week’s visual challenge? Was it too easy for you? Well, we congratulate you if you managed to rise to the challenge. If not, we encourage you to continue testing yourself for this type of virus. Want to see more challenges like this? Here we tell you how to do it. To do this, just follow the following link: More viral challenges in depur , and ready. what are you waiting for? Your moment is now.

What is the visual challenge?

Visual Challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists of finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some don’t. Also known as challenges, visual quizzes, viral or logic puzzles. Of course, they are all equally interesting.

How did you grow up?

Visual challenges are created in order to amuse people. They gained popularity on social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their desire to avoid infection, stayed at home. This is where they saw viral puzzles as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.

Puzzles and games: are they the same?

In general, it is possible to distinguish logical puzzles from riddles. The first are games in which the solution to the puzzle can be reached through reasoning and intuition. It is a form of entertainment that is not based on prior knowledge, but rather a mental exercise of reading between the lines of the data presented in the description.

On the other hand, riddles are usually aimed at children and are a type of riddle with a statement, generally presented in rhyme form. These are simple puzzles that allow you to learn words in an entertaining way because they describe things in an indirect way so that someone can guess the answer correctly, including some clues in your wording.

