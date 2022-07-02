➤ Today’s Visual Puzzle | Will you find out what’s wrong with the swing as 97% couldn’t? | directions | Facebook today | viral | puzzle | Challenge | United States | USA | Peru | Colombia | CO | Spain | EN | Mexico | MX | Mexico

Solve your doubts. All you have to do in this viral challenge is to find the error that hides the swing, which we will only give you 5 seconds max. Few can say that they managed to get out of this visual puzzle Suitable for geniuses According to test statistics, only 3% of users who tried it were able to find the correct answer in social networks.

Tests like the one you will see below have become very popular on the internet because they help pass the time, clear the mind and improve in many aspects. These types of puzzles provide quality free time that can be used with the family, especially now that many are bored.

Many of these viral challenges are trending in countries like Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and the United States, as they respond to a complex puzzle that involves spotting the error in an image, in a matter of seconds. once again, sports It brings you a challenge that is part of a series of challenges that have caused countless instances of stress.

full picture

Visual puzzle: Can you find what’s wrong with the swing? 97% failed to do so (Photo: Genial.Guru).

solve the puzzle

At this point, we offer you the solution to this difficult visual puzzle. If you look carefully at the picture, if you look at the ropes of the hammock, you will notice that there are only two coming from the tree to the bench, a lake that will not give it enough stability for a good hammock, that is the correct answer.

The fix: Look at where the swing error is in the image below (Image: bright side).

Did you like this week’s visual puzzle? Was it too easy for you? Well, we congratulate you if you managed to rise to the challenge. And if not, we encourage you to keep testing yourself with this type of challenge. Want to see more viruses like this? Here we tell you how to do it. To do this, just follow the following link: More viral challenges in Dibor , and ready. what are you waiting for? Your moment is now.

What is the ride game?

Visual puzzle is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists in finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some don’t. Also known as viral challenges, challenges, visual quizzes, or logic puzzles. Of course, they are all equally funny.

How did you grow up?

Visual puzzles are created with the purpose of entertaining people. They gained popularity on social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their eagerness to avoid infection, stayed at home. This is where they saw viral challenges as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.

Puzzles and games: are they the same?

In general, it is possible to distinguish between logical riddles and riddles. The first are games in which puzzle solving can be accessed through reasoning and intuition. It is a form of entertainment not based on prior knowledge, but rather a mental exercise of reading between the lines of data provided in the description.

On the other hand, puzzles are usually aimed at children and are a type of formulated puzzle, usually presented in the form of a rhyme. They are simple puzzles that allow you to learn the words in an entertaining way as they describe things indirectly so that anyone can get the correct answer, including some clues in their formulation.

